Entry to the match between Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs will be free and a collection will be held for the Order of Malta.
Dillon Quirke's death to be remembered with collection at refixed match

Dillon Quirke (right) with Jerome Cahill and referee Michael Kennedy before the start of the Clonoulty Rossmore v Kilruane MacDonaghs game in Semple Stadium. Pic: @MacDonaghsGAA

Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 14:01

The rescheduled Tipperary SHC clash of Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs will be held on Sunday, September 4 in Templetuohy (12:30pm), the Tipperary County Board has confirmed

Entry to the match will be free and a collection will be held for the Order of Malta.

The original match was abandoned earlier this month when Clonoulty and Tipperary star Dillon Quirke collapsed. He died later that night in hospital. Quirke was attended to by the Order of Malta at Semple Stadium that evening.

After consultation with both clubs, Tipperary GAA has also offered all clubs in the county an opportunity to make a donation to the collection, with a suggested donation of €50.

A statement read: "In light of the sad and tragic events during the original fixture in FBD Semple Stadium a number of weeks ago, Tipperary GAA in consultation with both clubs have decided to hold a collection at the game with all proceeds being donated to the Order of Malta.

"Furthermore, Tipperary GAA are offering the clubs of the county an opportunity to make a donation to this fund, a suggested €50 would be greatly appreciated."

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to facilitate donations from anyone who may not be able to attend the game but would like to donate. The link to the donation page is: https://gofund.me/2e9f5f92
 

The statement adds: "Tipperary County Board and the clubs of the county have benefited greatly from the contribution of the Order of Malta to our association for many years and we thank them in particular for their assistance in FBD Semple Stadium recently.

"This collection is an ideal opportunity for all of us to show our appreciation to the Order of Malta and we thank you in advance for your support."

