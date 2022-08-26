Cats to keep tabs on Darragh Joyce after AFL star de-listed by St Kilda

New Kilkenny hurling manager, Derek Lyng may be keeping an eye on proceedings Down Under after it was announced that AFL side St Kilda would not be offering former Cats underage star, Darragh Joyce a new contract.

Joyce, who captained Kilkenny to All-Ireland minor glory in 2014 and is a brother of four-time senior winner Kieran, had caught the eye of St Kilda initially while playing Gaelic football for secondary school Good Counsel in Wexford.

The Rower-Inistioge man made a winning debut for the Melbourne outfit in 2018 but managed only 13 appearances in his six seasons, three of which came this term. He has been a consistent performer for the reserves in the VFL but that was not enough to prevent him being delisted.

"Darragh’s journey to the AFL was far from traditional, but he embraced every challenge as an opportunity to grow and learn," Head of List Management James Gallagher said.

"Since walking in the doors of the club, he’s been a popular member of our playing group and has always been happy to play his role for the team.

"While he won’t be continuing at the Saints, we wish Darragh all the best for whatever comes next, both on and off the field."

However, while the 25-year-old could be an intriguing option back home were he to get back up to speed with his hurling, reports suggest that he may have some suitors to continue his Australia odyssey.