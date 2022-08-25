Shane Walsh transfer to Kilmacud Crokes cleared by the GAA

Galway star Shane Walsh's transfer to Dublin giants Kilmacud Crokes has been cleared to proceed by the GAA.
The GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee upheld the player’s application on Thursday, leaving three days for any final objections to be raised, according to a report in the.
Walsh, who scored nine points in the All-Ireland final, had applied to be allowed to move from his home club Kilkerrin-Clonberne because he was living in Dublin and pursuing a third-level course.
Although there was controversy and initial opposition from Kilkerrin, the situation settled and no objections were raised within the stipulated initial 10-day window.
Walsh has previously stated his desire to return to his home club in the future.