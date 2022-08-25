Tipperary's Craig Morgan faces spell out with ruptured cruciate

Tipperary defender Craig Morgan is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing his cruciate knee ligament while on club duty last weekend.

Morgan limped off during the first-half of Kilruane MacDonaghs’ Tipperary senior hurling championship defeat to Nenagh Eire Og last Sunday.

The club has announced on Thursday that the defender has suffered a cruciate injury and will miss the rest of their campaign.

🏁Craig Morgan out for the rest of the season.

A long road back after cruciate injury confirmed.

Craig is resilient & will bounce back. pic.twitter.com/plRGsJMV70 — Kilruane MacDonaghs (@MacDonaghsGAA) August 25, 2022

Earlier this year, Morgan broke on to the Tipperary senior team and was a starter for them throughout the Munster championship campaign, having made his SHC debut against Waterford in April.

It is the latest blow to new Tipperary boss Liam Cahill.

Barry Heffernan suffered a knee injury recently and will likely be out for a lengthy spell, while the experienced Ronan Maher was also injured in club action earlier this summer.

Morgan has previously worked under the tutelage of Cahill, having come off the bench in Tipperary's 2018 All-Ireland U21 final win. He would then go on to captain the U20 side the following year, again under Cahill.