Championship permutations: Group C on a knife-edge but Barrs in control of destiny

The curtain falls on the group stages of the various Cork hurling championships this weekend, six of the 12 teams in each grade set to take their final bow of the summer.

In the top flight premier senior grade, all 12 sides are still in with a shout of a knockout berth, although for those bringing up the rear in each of the three groups, they’ll need a whole host of results to fall in their favour to be still standing come Sunday evening.

And with all bar two of the dozen teams in the Senior A championship chasing quarter and semi-final involvement, it’ll be a case of calculators at the ready across the weekend.

Listed below are the many, many permutations for the top two Cork hurling grades. Apologies in advance if we’ve left out one or two scenarios that could see your team make an Olympic standard long jump into the knockout places during this final round of group fare.

Premier Senior

Group A

Victory or a share of the spoils for table toppers Douglas against Newtownshandrum will see them advance as group winners. And even if they were to suffer their first group defeat, Douglas would still likely progress to the knockout phase.

Their scoring difference of +21 is 27 points better than Newtownshandrum’s -6, so even if Newtownshandrum and Midleton (+6) both win this weekend, leaving three teams tied on four points, it would require Douglas to endure the heaviest of beatings to slide from first to third.

For Newtownshandrum to climb from third into one of the top two spots, they need to beat Douglas and hope Midleton don’t do likewise against Kanturk. If Newtownshandrum and Midleton both draw, Midleton go through on the head-to-head rule.

Although a long shot, bottom placed and winless Kanturk could actually end up second if they secure a first victory against Midleton and Douglas defeat Newtownshandrum. The final winning margins in both games, however, would need to be so sizeable that Kanturk’s -21 score difference improves to leapfrog that of Midleton and Newtownshandrum.

Group B

Unbeaten Erin’s Own are in the same boat as Douglas in that a win or draw sees them through. They’d only be caught by losing to Bishopstown by 12 points and Glen Rovers edging Na Piarsaigh in the northside derby.

The aforementioned 12-point win is one route for third-placed Bishopstown, but they can also finish in the knockout places if their result betters whatever Glen Rovers manage against Na Piarsaigh. In sum, if Bishopstown win and the Glen draw or Bishopstown draw and the Glen are beaten then Bishopstown move into the top half of the table. For Glen Rovers, victory over Na Piarsaigh guarantees the 2020 and 2021 beaten finalists a quarter-final berth.

Na Piarsaigh’s cause is not entirely a lost one. A first victory of the campaign could lift them from fourth to second, but the margin of victory would need to be 10 points and they’d also require Bishopstown to lose to Erin’s Own.

Group C

Matters are finely balanced here with just two points separating Sars, St Finbarr’s, Blackrock, and Charleville.

Leaders the Barrs are in control of their own destiny. Avoid a first defeat of the summer and they will return to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2019. Were they to come off second best against Sars, it’s a result that would prove fatal in the likely event of Blackrock beating Charleville or, alternatively, Charleville beating Blackrock by a margin of seven points.

Blackrock, despite currently sitting in third, know that if they overcome Charleville as expected, they will proceed to the last seven of the championship irrespective of what happens between Sars and St Finbarr’s. A win for Sars would also be sufficient. A draw will only be good enough for last year’s beaten semi-finalists if Charleville take down the Rockies.

A sizeable final day leap from Charleville is possible if they take the scalp of Blackrock and the Barrs fall to Sars. The respective margins would need to be such that Charleville’s scoring difference of -6 overtakes the Barrs’ +1.

As you can gather by so many potential outcomes, Group C is easily the one with the most still to play for.

SENIOR A

Group A

Fermoy are in the driving seat. The lone scenario that sees them slide from first to third is if they lose to Mallow by five or more points and Newcestown beat Cloyne by five or more points.

If Mallow were to manage a victory by that margin, they’d progress irrespective of how Newcestown v Cloyne finishes. Similarly, if Newcestown can beat Cloyne by five points, they’d progress irrespective of how Mallow v Fermoy finishes.

A 10-point win for Cloyne, along with a Fermoy victory, would see the latter join the former in the top half of the group.

Group B

Very straightforward here. Unbeaten Fr O’Neill’s are already through. Whoever wins the Blarney-Courcey Rovers game at Páirc Uí Rinn will join them in the knockout stages. If Blarney v Courcey Rovers was to finish level, the latter would go through on account of their superior score difference.

Group C

Three into two won’t go so one from Bride Rovers, Ballyhea, and Carrigtwohill will lose out. Advantage is definitely with group leaders Bride Rovers who play already eliminated Ballymartle. A win or draw will be sufficient for themselves and, indeed, second-placed Ballyhea who play Carrigtwohill.

The sole scenario that would see Bride Rovers drop from first to third is if they lost by eight points more than Ballyhea did against Carrigtwohill. For the latter, nothing other than victory will do.