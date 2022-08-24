'Limerick football was always his number one priority - O’Dea and Corbett react as Lee steps away

There was surprise in Limerick football circles when Billy Lee stepped down on Tuesday morning. The Newcastle West native has served his county in many different guises, and a six-year stint as manager will have only furthered his reputation on Shannonside.

Limerick hadn’t won a Munster Senior Football Championship match since 2012, and Lee was unable to change this in his first two seasons. But when they did jump this hurdle in 2019, what followed was significant success and overall improvement for the Treaty.

That maiden Munster Championship win, over Tipperary in Thurles, gave Limerick fresh belief ahead of 2020. There was McGrath Cup honours in January before winning the Division Four title in Sligo– with Iain Corbett as joint-captain.

Reflecting on Lee’s departure, Corbett explained how the players had hoped he’d stay for a seventh season.

“After the season, Billy took his own time to reflect. He touched base with myself and Donal (O’Sullivan, joint-captain), he probably had his mind made up a few weeks ago, but the players were eager for him to stay. But it just came down to time, he couldn’t balance it. He still has bills, a mortgage and a family to look after so that is what it came down to really.”

The Limerick centre-back reflected on recent seasons, where Limerick enjoyed some milestone success, “The improvement in results over the last two or three years but even in 2018 and 2019 when things were very negative Billy still put his shoulder to the wheel and his reputation on the line by sticking at it. It showed his grá for Limerick football, it wasn’t really the results, he just had a massive interest in Limerick football, and he definitely brought it to a better place than he found it in.”

That Tipperary win, when Limerick were considerable underdogs, was a highlight for Corbett, a Garda based in the Premier County, “I think the win over Tipp in 2019 was a real stepping stone for us, and it showed that while we were learning slowly, we were learning.” There was satisfaction in winning on the road, as Limerick enjoyed three away, “Billy loved going away and winning in the league games. He took great joy in going down to Wicklow and to Belfast this season. I remember Billy documenting how proud he was to go to a difficult place and put in a really good performance and get the win.”

“Billy integrated every single person into the group. He always said that if we weren’t enjoying it, there was no point in coming back. He created a club feeling inside in an inter-county dressing room.”

Another defender, Sean O’Dea, was disappointed with the news.

“Billy has been there a while, so it has hard to imagine the set-up without him. He is a massive loss.

“He has a real strong personality, he is very defiant and you always felt he was going to protect the players. Ultimately, Limerick football was always his number one priority. You never got a sense that he had an ego, really or that he had any other motive. He spoke about leaving the jersey in a better place and these were words we all believed in too. There aren’t loads of inter-county managers who are like that.

“I always found him very honest in my dealings with him. He would always tell you of the progress made and communicate, without negativity, where you needed to do better.” O’Dea, who works as an actuary, was grateful of the approach his manager took towards his personal life.

“Outside of football, he was very accommodating. I was studying and doing professional exams (2017-2020), he really helped me through that time and understood the importance and he gave me leeway when exams were coming. Then when that was done, he wanted me to be 100% all in, and that was easy to do. You wanted to repay the faith (he’d shown).”

Lee exits the Limerick camp with a National Football League record of 19 wins, 19 losses and one draw.

Ten losses in Championship are in contrast with five victories, including the first ever penalty shootout win over Clare this year.