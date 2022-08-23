Tipperary’s Ryan signs on for the Bombers ahead of AFLW season start

Former Tipperary camogie star Megan Ryan has signed with Essendon only days before the start of the seventh AFLW season on Thursday.

Ryan, originally from Roscrea, has been plying her trade with North Adelaide in the South Australian National Football League (SANFLW).

Ryan joins the Bombers as a ruck following Jorja Borg’s season-ending foot injury, with Essendon moving her to the inactive list.

Ryan played camogie with Tipperary in 2018, when she featured in the starting 15 alongside now-AFLW superstar Orla O’Dwyer, before switching to football when she moved to Australia at the start of 2019.

Ryan started her football journey in Broken Hill before moving to North Adelaide in the SANFLW for the 2022 season.

The robust ruck played in North Adelaide’s victorious Grand Final, where she also kicked a goal.

Essendon’s AFLW Contract Manager Georgia Harvey said the club was thrilled to have Ryan join the Bombers.

“Whilst it’s disappointing for Jorja to miss the season, this is another great opportunity for a player to represent this football club in our inaugural year,” Harvey said.

“Meg is a strong and competitive player who recently played in a premiership with North Adelaide in the SANFLW and we look forward to welcoming her to the club.”

Ryan is the 22nd Irish player to sign up for AFLW season 7.0, which kicks off on Thursday.

In the season opening game, Collingwood face off against Carlton at IKON Park.

However, the Magpies will be without Mayo woman Sarah Rowe after a failed appeal after ‘engaging in rough conduct with an opponent’ off the ball last March in their Qualifying Final loss to Brisbane.