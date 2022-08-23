Billy Lee steps down as Limerick football manager 

Billy Lee has called time on his successful reign in charge of the Limerick footballers.
The Newcastle West clubman took over the Treaty in 2017 and helped the county to a Division 4 national league title, the McGrath Cup, promotion to Division Two and guided them to this year's Munster SFC decider.
“I would like to thank Billy for his contribution to Limerick Football over the past six seasons and the success associated with him at the helm of our flag ship football team," John Cregan, Limerick County Board chairman said.
"I wish Billy and his family every success into the future”.
Gerry Philips, chairperson of the Limerick Football Development Committee added: “On behalf of everyone in Limerick Football, we express our gratitude to Billy for his contribution to Limerick Football as a player, coach, selector, and Manager. We wish him well going forward”.
The county will now commence the process to appointment their next senior football manager.