After failing on two separate occasions to be named as Mayo senior football manager, it was third time lucky for Kevin McStay after he was appointed to the position at last night’s Mayo GAA County Board meeting.

The former Mayo footballer and Roscommon manager succeeds James Horan and beat off stiff competition from Ray Dempsey, Declan Shaw and Mike Solan. The Ballina man has been handed a four-year term.

Speaking afterwards, Mayo GAA chairperson Séamus Tuohy said the experience of McStay and his backroom team were key factors in him getting the job.

On McStay’s ticket is former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford, former Mayo coach Donie Buckley, his coach with Roscommon and St Brigid’s, former Mayo All Star Liam McHale, and former Crossmolina footballer and Belmullet and Breaffy manager Damien Mulligan.

“All four candidates were impressive but Kevin carried that extra bit. No doubt he does bring a very impressive team behind him.

“With his experience at inter county level, it does count and the people he brings with him bring a lot of experience.

“Overall they’re a very impressive outfit and it has to be good for Mayo GAA going forward,” said Tuohy.

He also said he was satisfied with the process and the length of time it took to appoint McStay, who was appointed exactly eight weeks after James Horan stepped down.

“There were a lot of logistics involved in the process and for me as chairman I have to say it took time. It took time to just get it right. I know there was a lot of talk in the rounds but we set a timeframe and a target for ourselves that we would have this in place before the start of the [club] championship.

“We achieved two things. We have it in place two weeks before the start of the championship and also I think we have achieved something really special for Mayo football,” he said.

A full county board meeting saw McStay ratified by the clubs in MacHale Park. His name was earlier approved by the Executive of the County Board, following the recommendation of his name by the interview board.

The five-person interview board interviewed all four candidates for the post on Saturday in Knockranny House Hotel in Westport, before making their recommendation.

Séamus Tuohy said McStay’s backroom team will also consist of Seán Finnegan on logistics, Liam Horan on communications and Gareth Coughlan as physio.

Strength and conditioning, medical, nutrition and psychology roles will be put in place in the coming weeks, Tuohy added.

Tuohy said he had contacted all four candidates and Kevin McStay had accepted the position.

Tuohy said the ‘level of preparation of all four candidates was unbelievable’.

Following a seven-minute discussion, McStay was ratified by the board, to widespread applause.

The five-person sub-committee consisted of Séamus Tuohy, county board treasurer Valerie Murphy and three external picks – Seán Silke, the former Galway hurler who is also a human resources consultant; Pat O’Donnell, the former MD of Allergan in Westport; and David McDonagh, the former Mayo footballer and the principal of Ballyhaunis Community School.

Séamus Tuohy said the interviews took place ‘throughout the day’ on Saturday and that the ‘process went very well’.

“All four candidates were complimentary of the process. I want to compliment all four men. They put together very good teams and their commitment and passion was evident,” he said.

Kilmaine delegate Kevin McDonnell praised the work of the sub committee. He said he had been involved in a similar process for the county ladies team and said ‘it is not a simple process’.

“I commend ye for the time and effort ye have put in. To pick the right man, which I hope ye have done, is not easy,” he said.