Kevin McStay appointed Mayo football boss

The former RTÉ pundit has been handed a four-year term. 
BIG JOB: Kevin McStay has been given the reins of his native county. 

Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 19:51
Edwin McGreal

Kevin McStay was tonight revealed to be the next Mayo senior football manager.

The Ballina native was appointed to a four-year term and takes over from James Horan.

He was the selection of the five-person interview board who conducted interviews with all four candidates last Saturday.

McStay will be joined in his management team by former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford, former Mayo coach Donie Buckley, former Mayo All Star Liam McHale and former Belmullet and Breaffy manager Damien Mulligan.

Mayo GAA Chairperson Séamus Tuohy praised all four candidates for their ‘commitment and passion’.

“I’m fully confident the process has elected the best candidate for the role … He will have the full support of the board and officers,” said Tuohy.

More to follow 

<p>INCOMING: Micheál Donoghue. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile</p>

Micheál Donoghue appointed Dublin senior hurling manager

