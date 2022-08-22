Micheál Donoghue appointed Dublin senior hurling manager

Former Galway boss Micheál Donoghue has been named as the new Dublin senior hurling manager on a three-year term.
Donoghue replaces Mattie Kenny, who vacated the role earlier this summer.
Selectors Francis Forde, Noel Larkin and Shane O’Brien will assist Donoghue in his new role.
O'Brien will provide a link between the underage structure and the senior set-up as he takes the role of Dublin U20 hurling manager for the three-year period.
Dublin GAA are delighted to announce the appointment of Micheál Donoghue as senior hurling manager for a three-year term— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) August 22, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/eIMrTFZjOb#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/txavpnUMPc
Dublin County Board Chairman Mick Seavers said: "We're delighted to announce the appointment of Micheál and his backroom team.
"Micheál brings a wealth of experience to the role.
"We wish him and the panel all the very best and look forward to working with Micheál and his team over the coming years."