St Thomas stay motoring in drive for five

St Thomas’, bidding to win their fifth Galway SHC title in a row, continue to set the pace with another high-scoring display as they made it two wins from two with a 2-20 to 1-14 win over Killimordaly.

Once again Conor Cooney led the way for the champions and his goal after 50 minutes saw the champions pull away with Victor Manso also finding the net in the closing stages.

Clarinbridge, runners-up last year, also continued their bright start to the championship when they carved out a 0-24 to 0-17 win over a Turloughmore side who had opened their campaign with an impressive win over Castlegar.

Evan Niland was again the chief scorer for an impressive Clarinbridge side, shooting 0-14, eleven of them from frees, as they maintained their perfect start.

Sarsfields recovered from their opening loss to St Thomas’ when goals from Kevin Cooney and Darren Murphy were decisive in their 2-19 to 2-13 win over Castlegar.

Cappataggle notched their second win when goals from Darragh Dolan, Ja Mannion, Declan Cronin and Dan Nevin saw them run out impressive 4-26 to 1-21 winners over Kilconieron, while a goal from Ruben Davitt and nine points from Niall Burke helped Oranmore/Maree beat Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry by 1-16 to 0-13.

A goal in either half from Cathal Keane were key as Athenry edged out Kilnadeema/Leitrim by 2-22 to 3-17. Two goals from Brian Molloy after Stephen Roche also found the net helped Kilnadeema/Leitrim stage a rally but Athenry held out.

Padraig Pearses edged out neighbours Ahascragh/Fohenagh in a feisty derby where each side had a man sent off but a strong final quarter was decisive for the Gurteen/Ballymacward side as they ran out 0-18 to 0-13 winners.

Joe Canning hit eight points, including a trademark sideline, as Portumna got their second win when they defeated Ardrahan by 0-19 to 1-14, with Ian Lynskey getting the only goal of the contest in the final minutes.

Liam Mellows, winners in 2017 and runners-up in the following two seasons, got their first win in a 2-20 to 0-20 victory over Mullagh. The two goals came in the opening 12 minutes from Jack Hastings and Conor Kavanagh, with Galway midfielder Ronan Glennon shooting 0-7 for Mullagh.

The switch of Eanna Noone to full-forward was key as Moycullen came from six points down with eight minutes left to win by six on a 2-24 to 3-15 scoreline over Beagh. Noone hit 2-3 to guide them home after two goals from Padraig Landers had put Beagh in the driving seat.