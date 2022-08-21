Killian Spillane goal crucial to ensure top spot for Templenoe

Kerins O’Rahilly’s 0-13 Templenoe 1-10

Templenoe got the draw they needed to top Group B and get a home semi-final next weekend thanks to a moment of magic from Killian Spillane.

Kerins O’Rahilly’s should really have won this game after a thrilling contest played in brilliant sunshine at Strand Road on Sunday afternoon.

With the result in Killarney seeing Stacks lose out on the chance of reaching four points, this meant that both Templenoe and Kerins O’Rahilly’s were through to the last four but the point earned by Templenoe sees them get home advantage in the semis.

Kerins O’Rahilly’s were without the influential Tommy Walsh but it was point for point up the half time but the Tralee side looked the superior side in the third quarter but failed to finish off Templenoe and paid the ultimate price.

The Strand Road manager William Harmon will not be happy with the final quarter when his side lost their focus and Spillane made them pay.

The sides were level on 0-3 apiece at the end of the opening quarter with Templenoe thanks to Stephen O’Sullivan free and a Killian Spillane point from play moving two clear inside the opening five minutes but three Jack Savage frees had the home side in front, only for Spillane levelling from a mark in the 16th minute.

Stephen O’Sullivan and Gearóid Savage swapped scores before Sean Sheehan with a mark had Templenoe 0-5 to 0-4 ahead but Jack Savage did the needy from a forty-five and the game continued in this vein until halftime.

Kerins O’Rahilly’s with David Moran dominant and their work rate much improved moved up a gear in the third quarter and outscored Templenoe 0-5 to 0-1 so that by the 46th minute the Tralee side led 0-12 to 0-8 and appeared to be coasting. Points from Jack Savage (4f’s) and one from Barry John Keane while Sean Sheehan replied for Templenoe.

It was huff and puff for the next ten minutes with a Killian Spillane point the only score.

Strand Road missed too many chances and led by only three down the stretch. Living dangerously it felt at the time a feeling further reinforced when Gavin Crowley picked out Killian Spillane with a peach of a pass from distance and the Kerry star jinked and danced his way into position to shoot to the back of Shane Foley’s net from an acute angle in the 58th minute.

Then Jack Savage gave the home side the lead from a free in the 60th minute but Adrian Spillane rode to the rescue with a late Templenoe point and while a draw was no more than Templenoe deserved for that late fightback, Kerins O’Rahilly’s basically threw it away and they know it.

Scorers: Templenoe: (1-4, 1f), S Sheehan (0-2,1m), S O’Sullivan (0-2f), G Crowley and A Spillane (0-1 each).

Kerins O’Rahilly’s: J Savage (0-10, 7f, 1 ‘45), D Moran, G Savage (1f) and B John Keane (0-1 each).

KERINS O’RAHILLY’S: S Foley; R O’Callaghan, S Brosnan, D McElligott; P Neenan, C Coffey, B Hannafin; S Walsh, D Moran; T Horan, J Savage, G O’Brien; G Savage, D O’Sullivan , B J Keane.

Subs: D O’Connor for D O’Sullivan (38), K Mullins for S Walsh (56)

TEMPLENOE: M Looney; M Hallissey, K O’Neill, J Rice; P Clifford, T Morley, G Crowley; S Sheehan, A Spillane; M Casey, J Crowley Holland, C Crowley ; S O’Sullivan, A Crowley, K Spillane.

Subs: K McCarthy for M Hallissey (inj 11), T Spillane for K McCarthy (33), J Sheehan for C Crowley (32), D Cahalane for A Crowley (56)

REFEREE: S Mulvihill (St Senans)