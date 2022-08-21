Kerry SFC draw pits Templenoe against Dingle

The draw for the semi-finals of the Kerry senior football club championship has been made following the conclusion of the group stages.
The quartet of Spa, Dingle, Templenoe and Kerins O'Rahilly's are the sides left in the championship, and this evening's draw has made their route to the final clear.
The draw has pitted Templenoe against Dingle, while Spa will host Strand Road outfit Kerins O'Rahilly's.
Spa and Templenoe will benefit from home advantage in the final-four clashes.
The Kerry CCC is to set the dates and times of the semi-finals in due course.
Senior Club Championship— Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) August 21, 2022
Semi-Finals:
Spa vs Kerins O'Rahilly's
Templenoe vs Daingean Uí Chúis
CCC to confirm details