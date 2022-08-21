Clare SFC: Reigning champs Éire Óg mean business once again 

They booked a quarter-final spot with a game to spare thanks to a comprehensive seven-point victory over 2018 and ’19 champions St Joseph’s, Miltown.
Clare SFC: Reigning champs Éire Óg mean business once again. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 17:41
Joe O Muircheartaigh

County champions Éire Óg served notice that they’ll be in the shake-up for honours once more this season when booking a quarter-final spot with a game to spare thanks to a comprehensive seven-point victory over 2018 and ’19 champions St Joseph’s, Miltown.

This early Sunday afternoon clash in Kilmihil was delicately poised at 0-9 to 0-7 in Éire Óg’s favour at half-time, but a three-goal blast from county panelist Mark McInerney between the 48th and 54th minutes ensured the Ennis side won pulling up on 3-11 to 0-13 scoreline against a Miltown side now on the brink of championship elimination after losing their opening two games.

In the other Group 1 game, countyman Joe McGann marked his return from a sojourn in America by providing the inspiration for St Breckan’s in their 0-14 to 1-7 Burren derby win over Corofin in Miltown on Saturday. Leading by 0-7 to 0-2 at the break the North Clare side stretched their lead to eight at one stage in the second half as McGann brought his tally to 0-6, only for a late goal from Killian O’Connor to bring it back to a four-point game.

A 54th-minute goal from former dual county star Cathal McInerney put the seal on Cratloe's impressive 1-13 to 1-8 win over Kilmihil in the Group 2 clash in Cusack Park on Saturday as they advanced to the quarter-final. Despite trailing by 1-4 to 0-6 at the break after Kilmihil got off to a flier thanks to a ninth-minute goal from Seán Crowley, Cratloe were dominant on the turnover as McInerney helped himself to 1-3, while Podge Collins also chipped in with 0-3.

The other game in this group saw Lissycasey join Cratloe in the last eight with a comfortable 2-8 to 1-8 win over St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield in Cusack Park on Sunday. A goal on the stroke of half-time by Conor Finucane helped them into a 1-2 to 0-3 lead, while Sean Griffin’s 45th-minute strike put them 2-6 to 0-3 clear, albeit a late St Joseph’s rally that included an Eoghan Thynne goal on 58 minutes brought it back to a three-point game.

The shock of the round came in Cusack Park on Saturday when Ennisymon’s defeat of championship favorites Kilmurry Ibrickane blew Group 3 wide open. After trailing 0-6 to 0-5 at the break a brilliant second-half display was crowned by Seán Rynne's 50th-minute goal that helped them to a deserved 1-9 to 0-9 win.

The final contest of the six-match programme saw Clondegad become the fourth side to advance to the knockout stages as they edged winless Doonbeg by 1-7 to 0-9 in their their Group 3 clash in Cusack Park. Clondegad’s fast start that yielded 1-1 was ultimately the difference between the sides.

The goal came from Gary Brennan when he flicked a long delivery to the net in the 12th minute and although Doonbeg battled back to be just 1-2 to 0-4 in arrears at the break, they could never get back on terms as Clondegad held firm for their second successive win.

