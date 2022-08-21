Cork Premier SFC Divisions/Colleges Final - Duhallow v Carbery 

Our second helping of live action also comes from Páirc Uí Rínn, as Duhallow take on Carbery in the Divisions/Colleges football decider.

The football final directly follows that of the hurling clash of Imokilly and Avondhu, and should serve as a tasty affair, given the quality that exists in both panels.

On Irish Examiner commentary duty, Liam Aherne will be joined by former Cork footballer Patrick Kelly.

Carbery and Duhallow had too much for their college opponents in the section semi finals.

Ruairi Deane and Brian O'Driscoll, both ex-county players, have been spearheading the Carbery charge all year, and the midweek victory over UCC was no exception.

The enduring Donnacha O'Connor led his Duhallow team to a convincing victory over MTU, as he always does.

Who wins it? Make sure you are subscribed to be able to tune into the action come throw-in time.

To watch the match go to our Live Events Hub.

