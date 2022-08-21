Cork Premier SHC Divisions/Colleges Final - Imokilly v Avondhu

The Cork PSHC reaches a crucial stage today, with the meeting of Imokilly and Avondhu in the final of the Divisions/Colleges section.

Our cameras will once again be on hand to capture the action at Páirc Uí Rínn as both sides vie for a place in the county quarter-final.

The commentary team of Patrick Mulcahy and Seanie McGrath will be talking through the action from 5.50pm, live on the Irish Examiner website.

Avondhu and Imokilly overcame UCC and MTU respectively to reach the final stage of the qualifying section. Imokilly made light work of MTU, but Avondhu had their work cut out to get over a stern UCC challenge.

Both sides have been building to this point, and a mammoth meeting awaits, where the victors get the all-important chance of making a real impact at the business end of the championship.

To watch the match go to our Live Events Hub.

