Quarter-final berth awaits as ever-improving Carbery take on Duhallow 

The second game of the double-header in Páirc Uí Rinn tomorrow night sees Carbery and Duhallow meet in the Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC Division/Colleges final (7.45pm).

After a number of lean years, this championship represents somewhat of a welcome change of fortune for Carbery. Since recording their first triumph against Imokilly a little over two months ago, matters got even better for Tim Buckley’s men.

Credit, in particular, must go to Buckley, who so far this summer has overseen four straight championship successes - his perseverance finally paying off as they look to claim the Tadhg Crowley Cup and a place in the county quarter-final.

When Beara were accounted for, a spot in the section final was secured. They faced Avondhu to decide who would join MTU, UCC and Duhallow in the semi-finals.

There was never any doubt about that result, the final scoreline emphatic, 3-18 to 0-11.

Former county stars Ruairí Deane and Brian O’Driscoll were just two of the architects of Avondhu’s downfall in that 16-point winning margin. Significant also was the contribution of attacking defenders Ger O’Callaghan and Dylan Scannell, who both came from deep to score goals.

Brian O’Driscoll and Sean Ryan form an accomplished midfield partnership while Colm O’Driscoll plays a roving role style to good effect.

With Michael ‘Haulie’ O’Sullivan as coach, the men from the south west are getting better all the time and they took another giant leap on Wednesday night when they ousted UCC in the penultimate round.

A high-scoring tally recorded once more (2-18 to 2-13), and to boot, it was a come-from-behind victory. Paddy O’Driscoll’s goal from play and one from the penalty spot by Brian O’Driscoll were a couple of the main scoring contributors.

Add in the depth of their panel.

Incidentally, Duhallow accrued the same total (2-18) in their win over MTU midweek. Although this their first competitive outing of 2022 - they are the divisional standard bearers - the eventual winning advantage amounted to 12 points. Veteran manager Ned English remains at the helm, and another who has soldiered consistently for his division is stalwart Donncha O’Connor.

O’Connor emerged joint top-scorer - along with Mickey McAuliffe (1-4) - on seven points.

McAuliffe is one to watch having kicked four goals for Rockchapel in a championship game not so long ago.

Similar to other teams, Duhallow have evolved over the years. English, who has former Limerick manager John Brudair in his backroom team, has already handed debuts to quite a few players.

Duhallow have contested a couple of county finals in recent times, however, both divisional sides have endured a sizeable gap since winning the Andy Scannell Cup.

In their quest for the ultimate honours, John McLoughlin and Kevin Cremin will look to give the north west outfit an edge in defence. Seamus Hickey and Paul Walsh should patrol the central area while the long-serving O’Connor will lead the attack.