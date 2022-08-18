Divisional/Colleges finals take centre stage in this weekend's live offering from the Irish Examiner

It's all about the divisions as Imokilly face Avondhu in the hurling and Carbery face Duhallow in the football decider. 
WEEKEND ACTION: Hurleys placed against an Irish Examiner advertising sign beside the pitch at Pairc Ui Rinn. Pic: Larry Cummins

Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 16:40
Shane Donovan

There's another double helping of Cork Championship action on the way from the Irish Examiner this weekend. 

As both the hurling and football championships start to heat up, we now look towards the deciding round of the Divisional/College section. 

Sunday evening will see the clash of Avondhu and Imokilly in the hurling decider, which will be followed swiftly by the meeting of Carbery and Duhallow in the football championship. 

Our cameras will be at Páirc Uí Rínn for the double header, where the winners of each clash will be rewarded with a quarter-final place in their respective championships. 

In the hurling, Avondhu and Imokilly overcame UCC and MTU respectively to reach the final stage of the qualifying section. Imokilly made light work of MTU, but Avondhu had their work cut out to get over a stern UCC challenge. 

Carbery and Duhallow also had too much for their college opposition in the semi-final of the football section. Former Cork players Ruairi Deane and Brian O'Driscoll have been leading the Carbery charge all year, and that was no different as they overcame UCC last evening. The evergreen Donnacha O'Connor was, as usual, to the fore for his Duhallow side in their comfortable victory over MTU. 

A mouthwatering double-divisional helping of live Cork Premier Senior GAA action awaits, so make sure you're signed up come 6pm this Sunday evening. 

Sunday, August 21:

Premier SHC Divisional/Colleges Final - Avondhu v Imokilly, Páirc Uí Rínn, 6pm 

Premier SFC Divisional/Colleges Final - Carbery v Duhallow, Páirc Uí Rínn, 7.45pm 

