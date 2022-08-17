'You nearly have to air your laundry in public' - Shane Walsh on club switch drama

Despite being the only story in town over the last few weeks, Shane Walsh didn’t really have any chance to let his whole transfer drama infiltrate and dominate his thought process. He just didn’t have the time, or the head-space.

The week after the All-Ireland final was busy and hectic in a casual but comforting kind of way, having spent most of those days with his Galway team-mates. Then Walsh went to Spain on holidays. When he came back, he was groomsman for his best friend’s wedding.

It’s only since he returned to Dublin that, inevitably, he has had to publicly face the storm that has been whipped up since he looked to transfer from Kilkerrin-Clonberne to Kilmacud Crokes.

“There was no real comedown from the final,” said Walsh yesterday in Dublin when picking up his PwC GPA football player of the month for July. “So this is the first time I’ve had to come back to the real world again.”

Ever since the news emerged, the GAA world have been craving to hear Walsh’s reasons for leaving his home club. It wasn’t an easy decision to arrive at but Walsh felt he had legitimate reasons for doing so. After going back to college to complete a BA in physical education at Portobello Institute, the travel home for training was taking an excessive toll on Walsh’s body. Something had to give.

“The most difficult part for me was coming to the conclusion myself,” he says. “Around March, it probably stemmed in my head, the injuries were starting to happen from the driving element with my hips. I was starting to re-evaluate where I was at, and wondering how am I going to sustain this over the next couple of years.

“You’re thinking about all the time you put in to your club. I am very grateful to everyone who put time in to me. Obviously I talked to my family and they would see more of the flak if there was flak. But thankfully, I got a couple of lovely messages from people in the club who were very supportive of whatever happens down the line. I appreciate that the most because home is where the heart is.”

Once his decision eventually became public, it was bound to trigger an even greater detonation coming so soon after his incredible display in the All-Ireland final. The timing was bound to infame the situation but there was no right or wrong time to make such an announcement.

“Eventually when I had to make the decision it was right in the middle of the inter-county season and I had to hold that back for myself too which wasn’t easy,” he says. “When I went to the club at the time I did, the purpose behind it for me was to give them as much time coming into their first round of the championship so they could prepare. That was a bolt out of the blue for them and they had to take that hammerblow and pick themselves up.

“There was never going to be the perfect time. It’s not the best for me. You nearly have to air your laundry in public, which I don’t enjoy. It wasn’t suitable to do that during an inter-county season because it’s a huge distraction to the team. And this is about a team. It’s not about Shane Walsh. I wasn’t going to make a big fuss about that at the time.”

Five days after the All-Ireland final, Walsh met the Kilkerrin-Clonberne secretary, manager and a number of team-mates to inform them of his decision.

“I explained my reasons behind it and, in fairness to them, they were all understanding of it,” says Walsh. “They wished me the best and said they were disappointed to see me go. I’ll be back again. It’s a see you soon rather than a goodbye.”

His new focus now will be on Kilmacud but that transfer hasn’t come through yet and is still with Croke Park. “There’s a process with it,” says Walsh. “I’m not in control of that kind of thing, so I’ll wait. I’m assuming that everyone gets a decision and when it’s made, it’s made. Whenever it is, I don’t know how it works. I’m just waiting.”

If the transfer does go through, Walsh will be expected to light up the Dublin championship with his class and brilliance just like he adorned Croke Park last month with one of the greatest individual All-Ireland final performances.

POINT MADE: Walsh kicks a point during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final against Kerry. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

“I haven’t watched the game back yet but I probably haven’t had a proper comedown yet to go back and look at it,” he says. “It’s a tough one to take. The team result overweighs your own performance all day long. You’d love to play well and win but it’s all about winning.

“The only thing I probably took from it in terms of solace was the night of the banquet when Mam and Dad came over to me. They said they were so proud of me, not just for football but the way in which people were talking so positively and nicely about me. That was heart-warming. It would have been lovely to bring home Sam Maguire and put it on the kitchen table but hearing those comments meant so much to me.”

Pure class. Whatever the colour of the jersey.