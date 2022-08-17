Tomás Ó Sé: Kerry legend could be named as under-20 boss as early as next week 

It now appears certain barring any late complications that Tomás Ó Sé will be named the Kerry U-20 football manager.

If this comes to fruition, he would replace former teammate Declan O’Sullivan who stepped down due the work commitments in July.

It is believed that the appointment could be made as early as next Tuesday night's County Committee meeting which has been brought forward from September according to sources close to the County Board.

The first hint that Ó Sé might be interested in the vacant Kerry job was when he intimated that he was not interested in replacing John Maughan as Offaly manager citing travel and change of work commitments as the reason.

Ó Sé was added to Maughan’s management team ahead of the 2022 season and though the campaign proved disappointing as Offaly suffered relegation to Division Three and exited the Leinster Championship and Tailteann Cup with a whimper, Ó Sé was well received by the players and would have been a popular appointment as manager.

But since the U-20 competition is run off over a shorter time span, the lure of managing a Kerry side is believed to have caused Tomás to have a change of mind.

The appointment may only be for one year as Special Congress has been cancelled. The age grades will be decided at Congress next spring with the grades staying at U-20 and minor at U-17 or a shift to U-19 and U-17 to be decided.

However, it is expected that Ó Sé will be handed a two-year term and may well have a big name or two in his management team with Seamus Moynihan being one name mentioned as Kerry look possibly for a seamless succession to the senior ranks whenever Jack O’Connor calls time on his managerial career.

Meanwhile, It appears that James Costello after four years in charge of the Kerry minor footballers will not be involved next.

The St. Pats clubman, who had two years of Covid to contend with, could be classed as an “unlucky general” losing an All-Ireland Final and Munster Final with two different teams within a month.

Discussion are only starting on the appointment of a new minor manager, but it is believed that it could well be a former Kerry player, though the new man will not be announced until the second next County Committee meeting.

On the hurling front, the good news is that Stephen Molumphy is staying on and has already added some new players to the Kerry senior squad.