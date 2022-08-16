Meath's Niamh O'Sullivan named LGFA Player of the Month for July

Meath star Niamh O’Sullivan has been honoured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for July 2022.

The 32-year-old Dunshaughlin Royal Gaels player produced a blistering performance in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Final victory over Kerry on July 31, posting 1-2 in a Player of the Match display.

The Royals had fallen behind early on against a young Kerry team with Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh firing in a spectacular goal to put the Kingdom 1-2 to 0-0 after seven minutes.

Like true champions though, Meath responded resoundingly with the next seven scores.

The game was all square by the 12th minute, Meath went ahead a minute later and by the 24th minute they were four ahead.

Kerry did stop the rot in the 25th minute when Síofra O’Shea split the posts but it was O’Sullivan who cancelled that out at the other end.

O'Sullivan's goal midway through the second half was a pivotal score as she palmed the ball to the net, and Meath pushed for home thereafter.

O'Sullivan also played a key role in getting Meath to the final, scoring a crucial point in the semi-final victory over Donegal.

That final outing for the vastly-experienced forward capped another remarkable season of consistency for O’Sullivan, who was also a TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship winner in 2021, before she collected a first TG4 All Star award.

O’Sullivan, a former county team captain, has been a mainstay in the Meath senior colours since making her inter-county debut in 2008.

The primary schoolteacher won a TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate medal in 2020, and has since gone on to land back-to-back senior titles.

O’Sullivan was also a key member of the teams that won successive Lidl National League titles – as Meath followed up their Division 2 success in 2021 with top-flight glory this year.

One of the most selfless performers on the Meath team, O’Sullivan is also more than capable of taking vital scores herself.

O'Sullivan beat off competition from Meath teammate Emma Duggan and Laois' Aisling Donoher to win the award.

She was presented with her award by Ina Lazar, Sales Manager, The Croke Park.