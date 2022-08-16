Oisín McConville confirmed on Ray Dempsey's backroom team for Mayo job

Armagh legend Oisín McConville has been named as part of Ray Dempsey's proposed management team for the Mayo senior football job.

2002 All-Ireland winner McConville has been named along with former Kerry goalkeeper Declan O'Keeffe, former Mayo defender Keith Higgins, and former All-Ireland winning Mayo minor manager Enda Gilvarry.

James Burke, who worked as a selector under James Horan in the last four years, is also on the ticket.

Speaking to The Mayo News, Dempsey confirmed the identity of his backroom staff.

"I'm not going to comment publicly other than to say that I've submitted my application and now there's a process to be gone through.

"I've submitted a core management team of great experience who are immersed in modern football."

McConville has previously coached his own club Crossmaglen while more recently he has been in charge of Dundalk IT as well as Monaghan club side Iniskeen Grattans.

O'Keeffe, an All-Ireland winner with Kerry in 1997 and 2002, has been involved with Colm Collins' Clare management team in recent seasons.

Four-time All-Star Higgins is widely regarded as one of Mayo's greatest ever footballers and also captained the county's hurlers to a Nicky Rackard Cup success in 2021.