Kerry MFC: Mid Kerry's two goals key in rip roaring semi-final

Keanes SuperValu County Minor semi-final

Mid Kerry 2-7 South Kerry 0-11

Mid Kerry struck for two goals either side of half time to beat a strong South Kerry outfit, who had threatened to overrun Mid Kerry in the opening quarter of this County Minor Football semi-final.

Throw-in had to be delayed fifteen minutes because of the monsoon type rain at the Austin Stack Park.

While Mid Kerry deserved to contest the final on next Monday night against North Kerry, it was tough on South Kerry man of the match Jack Clifford, who kicked six points from play and added a mark for good measure and still finishes on the losing side.

In a low scoring first half South Kerry led 0-3 to 0-0 after twenty five minutes with Ian O’Sullivan opened the scoring while Jack Clifford operating at full forward kicked two superb efforts from play.

Mid Kerry then struck for their opening score in the 26th minute and Darragh O’Connor set up Jack McGrath for a well taken goal. Jack Clifford kicked two more points and Dara Hogan converted a free as South Kerry led 0-5 to 1-1 at the interval and they were probably worth a bit more than that.

Mid Kerry took over in the second half with Josh Coffey, Liam Evans and Darragh O’Connor driving them forward and early Donagh O’Sullivan free for South Kerry, Dara Hogan struck for 1-2 in a four minute spell and suddenly South Kerry were three points adrift.

Mid Kerry defended stoutly and kept South Kerry at bay despite the point kicking of Clifford and running of Donagh O’Sullivan and at the other end two Dara Hogan points and the insurance point by Darragh O’Connor saw Mid Kerry into the county final.

Scorers for Mid Kerry: D Hogan (1-5, 2f’s), J McGrath (1-0), F Griffin (0-1m) and D O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for South Kerry: Jack Clifford (0-7, 1m), I O’Sullivan (0-2, 1f), B Egan and Donagh O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

MID KERRY: J Casey (Cromane); B Downes (Milltown/Castlemaine), L O’Neill (Cromane), D Coffey (Beaufort); G Evans (Keel), J Coffey (Beaufort), A Dinham (Milltown/Castlemaine); L Evans (Keel), F Griffin (Keel); T Óg Duffey (Cromane), D O’Connor (Beaufort), F O’Sullivan (Glenbeigh/Glencar); K O’Sullivan (Glenbeigh/Glencar), D Hogan (Milltown/Castlemaine), J McGrath (Cromane).

Subs: O Spring (Milltown/Castlemaine) for F O’Sullivan (53 mins), Moriarty (Glenbeigh/Glencar) for K O’Sullivan (53 mins).

SOUTH KERRY: A Galvin (Renard); A O’Sullivan (St Michaels/Foilmore), P Mangan (Dromid Pearses), C Casey (St Michaels/Foilmore); Z Fayen (Sneem/Derrynane), C Crowley (Templenoe), D Riordan (Skellig Rangers); J Clifford (St Michaels/Foilmore), T O’Sullivan (St Mary’s); D O’Sullivan (Tuosist), Donagh O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), M Lynch (Valentia); I O’Sullivan (St Michaels/Foilmore), E Daly (Valentia), F O’Sullivan (Renard).

Subs: B Egan (Valentia) for F O’Sullivan (45 mins), D O’Donoghue (Skellig Rangers) for Riordan (52 mins), D Sugrue (St Michaels/Foilmore) for Donnacha O’Sullivan (58 mins).

REFEREE: Peter Curtin (Brosna).