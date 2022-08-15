Kerry MFC: Oisín Healy the hero as North Kerry reach first final

North Kerry overcame the incessant heavy rain in Killarney on Monday evening to ease past Kenmare Shamrocks and book their place in the Kerry MFC final
Kerry MFC: Oisín Healy the hero as North Kerry reach first final

Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 22:18
Jordan Murphy

KEANES SUPERVALU KERRY MFC SEMI-FINAL

NORTH KERRY 2-13 KENMARE SHAMROCKS 0-6

North Kerry overcame the incessant heavy rain in Killarney on Monday evening to book their place in next Monday night’s Keanes Supervalu Kerry MFC Final.

It with a pretty routine 13-point win. once their adjusted to both the elements and their opponents Kenmare Shamrocks’ set-up.

Conditions were utterly horrendous from start to finish even if the Fitzgerald Stadium pitch held up very well throughout. It was the ninth minute before North Kerry first got a score through Oisín Healy but when they did find a way passed the mass Kenmare Shamrocks defence, they found two goals. 

Healy got their first in the 24th minute as their opponents were punished for a poor sideline ball in the build-up.

Zach O’Shea got Kenmare’s first point from play in first-half injury time and might not have been too upset to be five points down but when Jack Enright broke free towards goal and played a ball across for Healy to get a second goal, it felt like a long way back for the club side at 2-6 to 0-4 in North Kerry’s favour at half-time.

Kenmare failed to find any meaningful way back into the game in the second period as a fourth Darren Allman free in the 43rd minute was their first second half score. Their goalkeeper Vaughan O’Brien stood firm in preventing Darragh O’Keeffe getting a third goal for North Kerry.

Oisin Healy finished with 2-2 in the win as this year’s Kerry Minor captain Cormac Dillon finished with 0-7 (6f) in a solid display. conditions made it hard to make a definitive judgement in assessing North Kerry’s chance of claiming a title that would be a major boost for football in the general area.

This is the second year of the amalgamation of Feale Rangers and Shannon Rangers at underage level to form this particular North Kerry outfit.

Scorers for North Kerry: O Healy (2-2, 1m), C Dillon (0-7, 6f), J Brosnan (0-2) R Heffernan and J Enright (0-1 each). 

Scorers for Kenmare Shamrocks: D Allman (0-4, 4f), Z O’Shea and Darragh O’Connor (0-1 each). 

North Kerry: J Heffernan (Duagh); C Sweeney (Moyvane), D Mulvihill (Tarbert), C Egan (do); S Wren (do), E Healy (Listowel Emmets), P Walsh (do); S McElligott (St Senans), E Boyle (Ballyduff); D O’Keeffe (Moyvane), C Dillon (Duagh), Jerh Brosnan (Moyvane); O Healy (Asdee), J Moloney (Moyvane), J Enright (Ballyduff). 

Subs: R Heffernan (Listowel Emmets) for J Moloney (H/T), T Kelly (do) for S McElligott (44), A Carey (do) for D O’Keeffe (49), F Mulvihill (Moyvane) for S Wren (54) and C Moriarty (Tarbert) for O Healy (58). 

Kenmare Shamrocks: V O’Brien; D Twomey, David O’Connor, J O’Sullivan; T Crushell, B O’Callaghan, M Tangney; Darragh O’Connor, J O’Sullivan; J Kelleher, D O’Sullivan Z O’Shea; E McCarthy, D Allman, J Tangney. 

Subs: N O’Shea for J Kelliher (H/T) and C Kelliher for T Crushell (45). 

Referee: JM Fitzgerald.

