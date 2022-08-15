Davy Fitzgerald will have to plan without Bennett brothers

Returning Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald will be hoping there are no further departures from the county panel after it was confirmed that two of the three Bennett brothers - Kieran and Shane - will not be lining out for the Déise next year.

Kieran Bennett is headed for Australia this week, with Shane to join his brother Down Under in January. The third Bennett brother, Stephen, is remaining at home and so will be available to Fitzgerald in 2023.