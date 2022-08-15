Davy Fitzgerald will have to plan without Bennett brothers

Returning Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald will be hoping there are no further departures from the county panel after it was confirmed that two of the three Bennett brothers - Kieran and Shane - will not be lining out for the Déise next year.
Kieran Bennett is headed for Australia this week, with Shane to join his brother Down Under in January. The third Bennett brother, Stephen, is remaining at home and so will be available to Fitzgerald in 2023.
Neither Shane nor Kieran started any of Waterford’s four Munster championship outings this season, with Shane used off the bench in three of them and Kieran only once. Both brothers also held cameo roles on the evening of Waterford’s League final win over Cork back in April.
While expected to retain the majority of personnel who hurled under predecessor Liam Cahill, it will be interesting to see if Fitzgerald attempts to coax players back into the set-up who departed in recent years, namely 2017 All-Star goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe.
Having stepped away ahead of the 2021 season, O’Keeffe said last year that his time in the Waterford shirt was “finished”.