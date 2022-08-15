Barr's ease to double-scores victory over Carrigaline 

St Finbarr’s 3-19 Carrigaline 1-11

Whereas their two main rivals for the Andy Scannell Cup - Nemo Rangers and Castlehaven - are having no shortage of questions asked of them over in the group of death, the concern for St Finbarr’s has to be the complete lack of examination they’ve been subjected to across their opening two outings.

After two rounds of action in Group B, the Barr’s stand unbeaten, their score difference a healthy +20, and their place in the knockout phase secured with a game to spare. Now, consider that all this was achieved despite 2021 county championship top-scorer Steven Sherlock missing their opener and playing only 15 minutes of football yesterday, during which time he did not contribute on the scoresheet.

While the ease at which they’ve gone about their business in the opening two rounds won’t steel them for what they’ll encounter in the knockout stages, it does reinforce the depth of talent in Paul O’Keeffe’s panel.

Ethan Twomey, in just his second start at premier senior level, followed up his 0-3 against Éire Óg with 1-3 here. His 28th minute goal was a superbly executed lob, Carrigaline ‘keeper Callum Dungan punished to the maximum after his short restart fell into the wrong hands.

Having wreaked havoc when moved inside during the second half against Éire Óg, Brian Hayes was stationed at full-forward from the off yesterday. He top-scored with 2-3, his haul of white flags including a first half mark. Indeed, had one or two more long deliveries not been dropped at the last second, his total would have ended up well into double-digit territory.

Cillian Myers Murray again deputised for Sherlock on the frees, seven of which he arrowed between the opposition posts, along with three from play.

Another newcomer Ben O’Connor impressed when sprung from the bench, his contribution including a fisted point in the 54th minute. Their options back the field have also been increased by the return to full fitness of two players, Dylan Quinn and Conor Dennehy, who wore the red jersey at senior level towards the end of the last decade.

That Quinn, Dennehy, Twomey, and O’Connor had no involvement in last year’s county final win gives clear indication of how the Barr’s are stronger again as they chase the club’s first successful defence of the Andy Scannell Cup since 1980.

Their second group outing was a contest for all of nine minutes, two Rhys McCarthy points pulling Carrigaline back level at 0-3 apiece. Carrigaline, though, would not score again for 21 minutes, during which time the Barr’s reeled off 1-6 without reply to surge nine clear.

The goal, as mentioned above, was a lovely lob from Twomey, bringing his first half tally to 1-3.

Trailing by 1-9 to 0-5 at the break, Carrigaline’s Evan Ryle kicked the opening score of the second period to reduce the margin to six. No closer would they come, Ryle’s white flag only one of two points they’d manage in the first 23 minutes of the second half.

Ian Maguire and Myers Murray provided the assists for Hayes’ two green flags on 37 and 44 minutes respectively. The champions could easily have added three more in the third quarter as Myers Murray had one ruled out for square ball, while Sherlock and Eoin McGreevey saw their goal shots repelled.

Their lead was greatest on 54 minutes when in front by 3-16 to 0-7, sub Ben O’Connor and Myers Murray (0-2, one free) with three in as many minutes to widen their advantage to 18 points.

They switched off thereafter, enabling their opponents outscore them 1-4 to 0-2 in the closing stages, Rhys McCarthy with the Carrigaline goal.

Carrigaline need to take something from their final group game against Éire Óg to avoid a relegation play-off.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: B Hayes (2-3, 0-1 mark); C Myers Murray (0-10, 0-7 frees); E Twomey (1-3); I Maguire, E McGreevey, B O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carrigaline: R McCarthy (1-3, 0-2 frees); K O’Reilly (0-3, 0-1 mark, 0-1 free); J McCarthy, K Kavanagh, E Desmond, L Boyle, E Ryle (0-1 each).

St Finbarr’s: J Kerins; B Hennessy, S Ryan, A O’Connor; D Quinn, J Burns, C Scully; I Maguire, E Comyns; E Dennehy, E McGreevey, C Dennehy; E Twomey, B Hayes, C Myers Murray.

Subs: B O’Connor for C Dennehy (38 mins); B O’Connell for Scully (42); S Sherlock for Twomey (46); C Lyons for Maguire (58).

Carrigaline: C Dungan; C Murphy, I Sheerin, C O’Herlihy; N Quirke, C Barry, N O’Keeffe; J McCarthy, K Kavanagh; C Barrett, E Desmond, D King; L Boyle, K O’Reilly, R McCarthy.

Subs: E Ryle for N Quirke (HT); D Griffin for C Murphy (45).

Referee: C Dineen (Douglas).