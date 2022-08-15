Cotter's late heroics surprised even his manager

Douglas 0-16 Ballincollig 1-13

In time, Andrew Cotter’s 67th minute free could well prove the kick that launched a lengthy Douglas run in this year’s county championship. For now, though, Cotter’s gargantuan free in the seventh minute of second-half injury-time is the kick that saved Douglas’ summer.

Trailing by the minimum as the clock ticked past the allotted six minutes of injury-time, there were few present in Páirc Uí Rinn who truly believed that Cotter would find the target as he placed the ball on the deck some 60 metres from the Ballincollig posts.

Even Douglas manager Ray Keating admitted afterwards that he didn’t think Cotter had such a range in him.

The converted free was as important as it was impressive, for anything less than a white flag at the death would have seen Douglas out of the equation for a top two finish in Group B with a round still to run.

Their fate is out of their own hands heading into that final group game in early September for even if they do overcome already qualified Mallow, a Valley Rovers win or draw against Ballincollig would see them end up third.

But as mentioned at the outset, for now they are simply thankful to just still be in the running.

The same as in second-half injury-time, the Douglas outlook was not at all good when Ballincollig, through Cian Dorgan (free) and Darren Murphy, opened up a three-point gap – 1-9 to 0-9 - entering the final quarter.

Their response, mind, was as resilient as it was effective, Cotter (0-2, one free), Sean Powter, and Alan O’Hare landing four on the bounce to move Douglas into the lead for the first time since the eighth minute.

Substitute Jordan O’Connor, the excellent Murphy, and Dorgan subsequently reeled off their own succession of points to not only return Ballincollig in front but leave them two to the good a minute into injury-time.

Cotter’s fifth free halved the advantage, but Murphy’s sixth from play shoved Ballincollig back out to two in front halfway through the allotted six minutes. From such a position, Podsie O’Mahony’s charges appeared a sure bet for victory. Douglas and Cotter, though, had other ideas.

Substitute Andy O’Connell again reduced the gap to a solitary point and the city men had their share of the spoils when Cotter nailed that most difficult free.

“Fantastic, an unbelievable kick,” said Keating of Cotter’s season-saving free.

“He is a brilliant kicker; didn’t think he had that range in him. He had a very difficult one at the end of the first half, went close, but he absolutely nailed that last one. In fairness, there was great bottle across the team. An absolutely exhausting day given the heat, but we kept going.

“Everybody is fighting for their lives, and everybody is going to again be fighting for their lives on the last day. I wouldn’t have been happy with a draw before the game, but 66 minutes gone, I would have emptied my bank account for one. Happy enough with the result, in the end.”

If the conclusion to the second period was truly edge of the seat stuff, it was miles removed from a pedestrian first half where both sides leant more towards caution than creativity.

Ballincollig’s forward play did carry a touch greater zip, as evidenced by the fact that their 1-5 first half total came from play, whereas four of Douglas’ 0-7 haul was split between freetakers Cotter and James Holland.

Last year’s semi-finalists were the sprightlier out of the blocks, racing three in front by the fifth minute through white flags from Cotter (free), Darragh Kelly, and Niall Hartnett.

That bright opening, though, was wiped out in one single play on eight minutes, Ballincollig’s Liam O’Connell doing well to win and then hold onto possession before finishing to the net. Ballincollig fell behind only once thereafter and so this stalemate had a strong feeling of opportunity lost for them.

Scorers for Douglas: A Cotter (0-7, 0-6 frees); J Holland (0-2 frees), A O’Hare, N Hartnett (0-2 each); S Powter, A O’Connell, D Kelly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballincollig: D Murphy (0-6); C Dorgan (0-4, 0-1 free); L O’Connell (1-0); D O’Mahony (0-2); J O’Connor (0-1 each).

Douglas: B Boyle; K Hayes Curtin, S Powter, B Lynch; D Harte, S Wilson, L McGrath; N Hartnett, K Shanahan; S Aherne, A O’Hare, D Kelly; T Sheehy, J Holland, A Cotter.

Subs: A Cantwell for S Aherne (HT); J Harte for Wilson (37); D McCarthy for Sheehy (39); S Wilson for Holland (41); A O’Connell for D Harte (47).

Ballincollig: C Walsh; G O’Donoghue, N Galvin, S O’Neill; S Murphy, L Jennings, C Kiely; S Kiely, P O’Neill; L Fahy, L O’Connell, D O’Mahony; D Murphy, C Dorgan, H Aherne.

Subs: J O’Connor for P O’Neill (HT); R Noonan for O’Connell (37-42, temporary); S Dore for S O’Neill (54); R Noonan for O’Mahony (58).

Referee: J Regan (Lough Rovers).