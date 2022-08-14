Derby draw keeps Clon and Newcestown alive

Both sides were decimated by injury in a tense contest
Derby draw keeps Clon and Newcestown alive

Tadgh Twomey for Newcestown keeping a close eye on Clonakilty's Maurice Shanley   Picture Denis Boyle

Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 16:05
Therese O’Callaghan, Bandon

Cork Premier SFC: Clonakilty 0-12 Newcestown 1-9 

Honours even in Bandon today between west Cork rivals Clonakilty and Newcestown in the second round of the Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC. The result keeps both of their Group C hopes alive as they head into their respective final group games - beaten 2021 finalists Clonakilty up against Nemo Rangers while Newcestown meet Castlehaven.

Both sides were decimated by injury in a tense contest that was tied on three occasions.

While the build-up was slow and the first score took a while to register, patience paid off for Newcestown when Edmund Kenneally pointed in the seventh minute. At the same time, they lost Seamus O’Sullivan to an elbow injury, but after a quick pop back in, the wing-back returned to the field of play 11 minutes later - however he was forced to give way once again early in the second half.

Clonakilty responded to kick the next five points in succession. Brian White landed four, three from placed balls - and there was another from David Lowney.

Edmund Kenneally, again, registered a much-needed score for Newcestown in the 24th minute but it was quickly cancelled out by Gearóid Barry.

Odhran Bancroft was shown a black card for Clonakilty and Newcestown took advantage, Edmund Kenneally and Tadhg Twomey points leaving them 0-6 to 0-4 in arrears.

Newcestown continued their impressive play after the break, an Edmund Kenneally free was followed by the only goal of the game. It came after a determined piece of play from defender Micheál McSweeney which resulted in a Jack Meade green flag - and with it the lead for Newcestown.

Newcestown kept their noses in front through Seamus O’Sullivan and Edmund Kenneally points, 1-7 to 0-8 at the 40th minute. They were grateful too to their goalkeeper Christopher White who saved from Conor Daly.

Two points behind, Clonakilty came good once more through unanswered white flags from Brian White (2) and sub Chris Keneally.

In keeping with the nip-and-tuck nature, Newcestown - inspired by subs Gearóid O’Donovan and Olan Walsh (0-2) - went into the ascendancy with three minutes remaining, 1-9 to 0-11.

Clonakilty’s perseverance paid off with Joe Grimes - earlier substituted but back on -  sending over the equalising point in the first minute of stoppages.

Scorers for Clonakilty: B White (0-7, 0-5 frees), D Lowney, B Ridgeway, G Barry, J Grimes and C Kenneally (0-1 each).

Scorers for Newcestown: E Kenneally (0-5, 0-2 frees), J Meade (1-0), O Walsh (0-2), T Twomey and S O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

CLONAKILTY: M White; M Shanley, T Clancy, D Peet; D O’Sullivan, E Deasy (Capt), D Lowney; B Ridgeway, J Grimes; B White, O Bancroft, G Barry; J O’Mahony, R Mannix, C Daly.

Subs: O Bancroft (BC 30), C Keneally for D Lowney (43), F Murphy for R Mannix (49), D Lowney for J Grimes (53), J Grimes for O Bancroft (56).

NEWCESTOWN: C White (Capt); M McSweeney, J Kelleher, M Kenneally; S O’Sullivan, C Twomey, R O’Sullivan; E Collins, L Meade; N Kelly, D Buckley, J Meade; D McAree, T Twomey, E Kenneally.

Subs: F Keane for S O’Sullivan (7 inj), S O’Sullivan for D Buckley (18 inj), G O’Donovan for D McAree (half-time), O Walsh for S O’Sullivan (41 inj), C O’Neill for N Kelly (55).

Referee: David Murnane (Macroom).

More in this section

Champions St Finbarr's ease to double-scores victory over Carrigaline  Champions St Finbarr's ease to double-scores victory over Carrigaline 
Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Late Dunne winner puts Bishopstown back in the mix 
Cork Premier SFC action - Douglas v Ballincollig Cork Premier SFC action - Douglas v Ballincollig
#Cork GAA
Derby draw keeps Clon and Newcestown alive

Skibb sunshine boys crack the winning formula to sink Ilen Rovers

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices