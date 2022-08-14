Derby draw keeps Clon and Newcestown alive

Cork Premier SFC: Clonakilty 0-12 Newcestown 1-9

Honours even in Bandon today between west Cork rivals Clonakilty and Newcestown in the second round of the Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC. The result keeps both of their Group C hopes alive as they head into their respective final group games - beaten 2021 finalists Clonakilty up against Nemo Rangers while Newcestown meet Castlehaven.

Both sides were decimated by injury in a tense contest that was tied on three occasions.

While the build-up was slow and the first score took a while to register, patience paid off for Newcestown when Edmund Kenneally pointed in the seventh minute. At the same time, they lost Seamus O’Sullivan to an elbow injury, but after a quick pop back in, the wing-back returned to the field of play 11 minutes later - however he was forced to give way once again early in the second half.

Clonakilty responded to kick the next five points in succession. Brian White landed four, three from placed balls - and there was another from David Lowney.

Edmund Kenneally, again, registered a much-needed score for Newcestown in the 24th minute but it was quickly cancelled out by Gearóid Barry.

Odhran Bancroft was shown a black card for Clonakilty and Newcestown took advantage, Edmund Kenneally and Tadhg Twomey points leaving them 0-6 to 0-4 in arrears.

Newcestown continued their impressive play after the break, an Edmund Kenneally free was followed by the only goal of the game. It came after a determined piece of play from defender Micheál McSweeney which resulted in a Jack Meade green flag - and with it the lead for Newcestown.

Newcestown kept their noses in front through Seamus O’Sullivan and Edmund Kenneally points, 1-7 to 0-8 at the 40th minute. They were grateful too to their goalkeeper Christopher White who saved from Conor Daly.

Two points behind, Clonakilty came good once more through unanswered white flags from Brian White (2) and sub Chris Keneally.

In keeping with the nip-and-tuck nature, Newcestown - inspired by subs Gearóid O’Donovan and Olan Walsh (0-2) - went into the ascendancy with three minutes remaining, 1-9 to 0-11.

Clonakilty’s perseverance paid off with Joe Grimes - earlier substituted but back on - sending over the equalising point in the first minute of stoppages.

Scorers for Clonakilty: B White (0-7, 0-5 frees), D Lowney, B Ridgeway, G Barry, J Grimes and C Kenneally (0-1 each).

Scorers for Newcestown: E Kenneally (0-5, 0-2 frees), J Meade (1-0), O Walsh (0-2), T Twomey and S O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

CLONAKILTY: M White; M Shanley, T Clancy, D Peet; D O’Sullivan, E Deasy (Capt), D Lowney; B Ridgeway, J Grimes; B White, O Bancroft, G Barry; J O’Mahony, R Mannix, C Daly.

Subs: O Bancroft (BC 30), C Keneally for D Lowney (43), F Murphy for R Mannix (49), D Lowney for J Grimes (53), J Grimes for O Bancroft (56).

NEWCESTOWN: C White (Capt); M McSweeney, J Kelleher, M Kenneally; S O’Sullivan, C Twomey, R O’Sullivan; E Collins, L Meade; N Kelly, D Buckley, J Meade; D McAree, T Twomey, E Kenneally.

Subs: F Keane for S O’Sullivan (7 inj), S O’Sullivan for D Buckley (18 inj), G O’Donovan for D McAree (half-time), O Walsh for S O’Sullivan (41 inj), C O’Neill for N Kelly (55).

Referee: David Murnane (Macroom).