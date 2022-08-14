Champions St Finbarr's ease to double-scores victory over Carrigaline 

St Finbarr’s 3-19 Carrigaline 1-11

Champions St Finbarr’s eased to their second win in Group A of the Cork PSFC, making certain in the process of their place in the knockout phase.

Having had six to spare over Éire Óg in their first outing, today’s 14-point hammering means that should they overcome Carbery Rangers in three weeks’ time, the Barrs are in pole position to go straight into the semis as the top-ranked group winner.

Along with a second win, there was a welcome return inside the whitewash for 2021 championship top-scorer Steven Sherlock who was introduced as a second half sub. Dylan Quinn and Conor Dennehy are two more Barr’s men settling back into the fold after injury-enforced spells on the sideline.

The Barr’s were 3-12 to 0-6 to the good when Sherlock was introduced just after the three-quarter hour mark, the 15-point difference as compelling evidence as any of the depth in the Barr’s attack.

Having wreaked havoc under the high ball when moved in full-forward during the second-half against Éire Óg, Brian Hayes was positioned on the edge of the square from the throw-in here.

He top-scored with 2-3, both of his goals arriving in the second half. In truth, the Barr’s could have had five second half goals as Cillian Myers Murray had his green flag ruled out for square ball and then Eoin McGreevey and Sherlock had successive efforts kept out.

Their lead was greatest on 54 minutes when in front by 3-16 to 0-7, sub Ben O’Connor and Myers Murray (0-2) with three in as many minutes to widen their advantage to 18 points.

They switched off thereafter, enabling their opponents outscore them 1-4 to 0-2 in the closing stages, Rhys McCarthy with the Carrigaline goal.

The Barr’s had victory wrapped up come the interval whistle, the reigning champions in front by 1-9 to 0-5. It was a lead that had its foundation in a 1-6 unanswered burst between the 14th minute and half hour mark.

To the fore during this spell of Barr’s dominance was Cork U20 hurler Ethan Twomey and Cillian Myers Murray, the pair finishing the half with 1-3 and 0-4 (two frees) respectively.

Twomey continued on from where he left off against Éire Óg, the youngster having already kicked three from play when he superbly lobbed ‘keeper Callum Dungan for a 28th minute goal after Dungan’s short restart failed to find its intended target.

A Brian Hayes point thereafter completed the 1-6 burst and left Paul O’Keeffe’s charges 1-9 to 0-3 ahead.

Jack McCarthy’s 31st minute point for Carrigaline was their first in 21 minutes, and while they added a further two either side of half-time to narrow the gap to six, no closer did they come.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: B Hayes (2-3, 0-1 mark); C Myers Murray (0-10, 0-7 frees); E Twomey (1-3); I Maguire, E McGreevey, B O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carrigaline: R McCarthy (1-3, 0-2 frees); K O’Reilly (0-3, 0-1 mark, 0-1 free); J McCarthy, K Kavanagh, E Desmond, L Boyle, E Ryle (0-1 each).

St Finbarr’s: J Kerins; B Hennessy, S Ryan, A O’Connor; D Quinn, J Burns, C Scully; I Maguire, E Comyns; E Dennehy, E McGreevey, C Dennehy; E Twomey, B Hayes, C Myers Murray.

Subs: B O’Connor for C Dennehy (38 mins); B O’Connell for Scully (42); S Sherlock for Twomey (46); C Lyons for Maguire (58).

Carrigaline: C Dungan; C Murphy, I Sheerin, C O’Herlihy; N Quirke, C Barry, N O’Keeffe; J McCarthy, K Kavanagh; C Barrett, E Desmond, D King; L Boyle, K O’Reilly, R McCarthy.

Subs: E Ryle for N Quirke (HT); D Griffin for C Murphy (45).

Referee: C Dineen (Douglas).