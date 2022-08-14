Late Dunne winner puts Bishopstown back in the mix 

A late surge from the Town helped them bounce back from their defeat in the opening game
Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 15:43
Andrew Horgan, Mallow

Cork Senior A FC: Bishopstown 2-14 Knocknagree 1-13

A late Conor Dunne goal ensured it was Bishopstown who secured a significant win in the Cork Senior A Football Championship in Mallow.

The scores were level heading into the final few minutes but a late surge from the Town helped them bounce back from their defeat in the opening game of Group C while Knocknagree have now lost back-to-back matches.

Bishopstown were quickest off the mark as the excellent Jamie O’Sullivan split the uprights from distance but Knocknagree responded quickly and after they levelled terms through Mathew Dilworth, they took the lead with the first goal of the game thanks to a John F. Daly penalty in just the third minute.

That goal was all that separated the two teams at the beginning of the second quarter - there was no water break at this juncture despite the searing heat - but Knocknagree were playing the better football with Danny Cooper notching a sensational score from distance before Fintan O’Connor’s powerful strike rattled the crossbar.

And that goal would also be the difference between the two sides at the half-time break as they swapped three points apiece with the pick of the Town’s scores coming from Simon Collins while Donagh Moynihan somehow raised two white flags from incredibly tight angles, 1-7 to 0-7.

But it was the men in Maroon and white that started the second period on the front foot and either side of Jamie O’Sullivan firing over a free, substitute Odie Devlin saw one low effort blocked on the goalline and another nestle in the back of the net.

It almost got better for Bishopstown in the 34th minute but Conor Dunne saw his thunderous hit turned over by goalkeeper Patrick Doyle, before O’Sullivan sent another dead ball situation between the posts, 1-10 to 1-7.

But the 2020 Cork Premier Intermediate Champions continued to battle and three quick points got them right back in the contest.

It looked certain to end in a draw as they again traded points but a late surge from Bishopstown, which included a well-worked punched goal from Conor Dunne late on, saw them snatch the crucial victory.

Scorers for Bishoptown: J O’Sullivan (0-6, 2 frees); C Dunne (1-1); O Devlin (1-0); S Collins, L Hogan and P Honohan (0-2 each); C Dorman (0-1).

Knocknagree: J F Daly (1-1); G Looney, M McSweeney and D Moynihan (0-2 each), D Cooper, J Dennehy, M Dilworth, D O’Connor, N O’Connor and F O’Connor (free) (0-1 each).

BISHOPSTOWN: K O’Halloran; D Costelloe, E Byrne, A Sweeney; M Power, N Gough, E Deasy; J Murphy, P Flynn; B McCarthy, P Honohan, C Dunne; S Collins, J O’Sullivan, C Dorman.

Subs: O Devlin for P Flynn (8), L Hogan for J Murphy (41), D Holland for E Deasy (45), L Arslan for O Devlin (56), C Connolly for S Collins (61).

KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle; M O’Mahony, M Doyle, G O’Connor; D Cooper, K Buckley, T O’Connor; D Moynihan, D O’Connor; M McSweeney, M Dilworth, F O’Connor; D O’Connor, J F Daly, G Looney.

Subs: N O’Connor for J F Daly (36), J Dennehy for T O’Connor (38), D Twomey for M McSweeney (54).

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth). 

#Cork GAA
