Cork Premier SFC action - Douglas v Ballincollig

The Cork championship action continues today and we have you covered with another high-quality affair on the way from the Irish Examiner.

After last night's thriller repeat of the 2020 county final between Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers, we have another helping of Premier SFC action coming to you live.

Ballincollig face Douglas at Páirc Uí Rinn at 4pm, with Liam Aherne and Brian Cuthbert on commentary from 3.45pm.

Both sides will be looking make large improvements on their opening round displays. Ballincollig were beaten by Mallow, losing by a margin of four points, but what's perhaps more concerning for 'The Village' is their lowly tally of six points on the day.

2021 semi-finalists Douglas find themselves in a similar position to that of their opponent - A first round loss to Valley Rovers was not the start they envisaged. Expect both sides to respond, given how crucial the fixture has now become.

To watch the match go to our Live Events Hub.

