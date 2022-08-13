Kanturk stave off McAulliffe driven Rockchapel 

Kanturk 3-17 Rockchapel 4-9

For Kanturk, another good day at the office when overcoming Duhallow neighbours Rockchapel in a gripping conclusion to the Bon Secours Co. Premier IFC (Group C) at a sundrenched Newmarket.

With the mercury levels reaching 29 Degrees Celsius, both teams deserve credit for producing a rousing closing though at one stage, Kanturk looked good to romp home the easiest of winners thanks to a productive spell in the opening half that laid the platform for a clear 17 point grip.

When all seemed lost, Rockchapel summoned up an almighty effort, turning a lost cause into a serious contest with a sensational four goal tally from Mikey McAulliffe in the second half throwing the contest wide open. With the lead trimmed to four points, Kanturk held their nerve and a late free converted by Ian Walsh eased the pressure.

For a side having contested the previous two county finals, Kanturk manager Padraig Kearns wasn’t punching the air though relieved with the outcome.

“We played well in the opening spell but with the heat and the intensity, we allowed Rockchapel back into the game. Against Rockchapel, it’s never over until you’ve returned to the dressing room, those battling qualities surfaced too in their opening round when they earned a narrow win over Macroom”, said Kearns “There are 13 dual players involved with Kanturk, obviously disappointed with the two hurling defeats to Newtown and Douglas but we take it game by game. However with another local derby coming up against the Rock’, it was easy to focus the heads to football”, he said.

At the outset, Rockchapel operated at second fiddle, poor shooting reflected on four wides chalked up. That contrasted to Kanturk, much more focused, the commanding presence of John McLoughlin, Chris Mullane, Brian O’Sullivan and Tommy Walsh stood out in defence with Lorcan McLoughlin and Colin Walsh directing operations in attack.

Rockchapel required a score but waited until the 13th min. from a Jimmy McAulliffe point yet Kanturk offered a higher work ethic confirmed on Aidan Walsh taking a pass from cousin Colin to fire home a goal.

More and more, Kanturk operated at a higher pace, the Rockchapel defence prone to errors, that allowed Alan Walsh and Grantas Bucinskas apply clinical strikes for Kanturk assume a commanding 3-8 to 0-3 advantage at the break And there was no let up in Kanturk’s play, three points added by Ian and Ryan Walsh helped extend their grip to massive 17 points.

Rockchapel appeared a spent force but once McAulliffe stood up to become a potent threat by netting two rapid goals, they looked a different proposition. Though Kanturk cancelled out a third goal by McAulliffe, the Rock’ number 11 wasn’t quite done, a source of inspiration by raising his fourth green flag.

However Kanturk survived the onslaught and two wins under their belt, they are favourably positioned to advance from the knockout phase, next up is a meeting against Macroom while Rockchapel need to regroup when facing Naomh Abán.

Scorers for Kanturk: I Walsh 0-6 (0-5f), C Walsh (0-4), Aidan Walsh (1-1), Alan Walsh (1-1), G Bucinskas (1-0), R L McLoughlin (0-2), T Walsh, R Walsh, C Clernon 0-1 each.

Rockchapel: M McAulliffe (4-0), J Curtin 0-5 (0-4f), S Hickey, J O’Callaghan, J McAulliffe, J Forrest 0-1 each.

KANTURK: J Fullerton; J McLoughlin, J Browne, C Mullane; B O’Sullivan, T Walsh, M Healy; P Walsh, Aidan Walsh; G Bucinskas, L McLoughlin, R Walsh; Alan Walsh, C Walsh, I Walsh. Subs. C Clernon for G Buckinas (50).

ROCKCHAPEL: L Collins; B Carroll, E O’Callaghan, S Curtin; P Curtin, M O’Keeffe, K Collins; S Hickey, D O’Callaghan; W Murphy, M McAuliffe, J O’Callaghan; J Forrest, J Curtin, J McAuliffe.

Subs: C Kepple for W Murphy (ht), C Curtin for J O’Callaghan (51) , N Linehan for B Carroll (59).

Referee: David Daly (Brian Dillons).