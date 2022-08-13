Kanturk stave off McAulliffe driven Rockchapel 

With the mercury levels reaching 29 Degrees Celsius, both teams deserve credit for producing a rousing closing though at one stage, Kanturk looked good to romp home the easiest of winners thanks to a productive spell in the opening half that laid the platform for a clear 17 point grip.
Kanturk stave off McAulliffe driven Rockchapel 

GETTING UP: Kanturk's Ryan Walsh collects the ball against Rockchapel in the Bon Secours Premier IFC at Newmarket. Pic: John Tarrant

Sat, 13 Aug, 2022 - 23:35
John Tarrant

Kanturk 3-17 Rockchapel 4-9 

For Kanturk, another good day at the office when overcoming Duhallow neighbours Rockchapel in a gripping conclusion to the Bon Secours Co. Premier IFC (Group C) at a sundrenched Newmarket.

With the mercury levels reaching 29 Degrees Celsius, both teams deserve credit for producing a rousing closing though at one stage, Kanturk looked good to romp home the easiest of winners thanks to a productive spell in the opening half that laid the platform for a clear 17 point grip.

When all seemed lost, Rockchapel summoned up an almighty effort, turning a lost cause into a serious contest with a sensational four goal tally from Mikey McAulliffe in the second half throwing the contest wide open. With the lead trimmed to four points, Kanturk held their nerve and a late free converted by Ian Walsh eased the pressure.

For a side having contested the previous two county finals, Kanturk manager Padraig Kearns wasn’t punching the air though relieved with the outcome.

“We played well in the opening spell but with the heat and the intensity, we allowed Rockchapel back into the game. Against Rockchapel, it’s never over until you’ve returned to the dressing room, those battling qualities surfaced too in their opening round when they earned a narrow win over Macroom”, said Kearns “There are 13 dual players involved with Kanturk, obviously disappointed with the two hurling defeats to Newtown and Douglas but we take it game by game. However with another local derby coming up against the Rock’, it was easy to focus the heads to football”, he said.

At the outset, Rockchapel operated at second fiddle, poor shooting reflected on four wides chalked up. That contrasted to Kanturk, much more focused, the commanding presence of John McLoughlin, Chris Mullane, Brian O’Sullivan and Tommy Walsh stood out in defence with Lorcan McLoughlin and Colin Walsh directing operations in attack.

Rockchapel required a score but waited until the 13th min. from a Jimmy McAulliffe point yet Kanturk offered a higher work ethic confirmed on Aidan Walsh taking a pass from cousin Colin to fire home a goal.

More and more, Kanturk operated at a higher pace, the Rockchapel defence prone to errors, that allowed Alan Walsh and Grantas Bucinskas apply clinical strikes for Kanturk assume a commanding 3-8 to 0-3 advantage at the break And there was no let up in Kanturk’s play, three points added by Ian and Ryan Walsh helped extend their grip to massive 17 points.

Rockchapel appeared a spent force but once McAulliffe stood up to become a potent threat by netting two rapid goals, they looked a different proposition. Though Kanturk cancelled out a third goal by McAulliffe, the Rock’ number 11 wasn’t quite done, a source of inspiration by raising his fourth green flag.

However Kanturk survived the onslaught and two wins under their belt, they are favourably positioned to advance from the knockout phase, next up is a meeting against Macroom while Rockchapel need to regroup when facing Naomh Abán.

Scorers for Kanturk: I Walsh 0-6 (0-5f), C Walsh (0-4), Aidan Walsh (1-1), Alan Walsh (1-1), G Bucinskas (1-0), R L McLoughlin (0-2), T Walsh, R Walsh, C Clernon 0-1 each.

Rockchapel: M McAulliffe (4-0), J Curtin 0-5 (0-4f), S Hickey, J O’Callaghan, J McAulliffe, J Forrest 0-1 each.

KANTURK: J Fullerton; J McLoughlin, J Browne, C Mullane; B O’Sullivan, T Walsh, M Healy; P Walsh, Aidan Walsh; G Bucinskas, L McLoughlin, R Walsh; Alan Walsh, C Walsh, I Walsh. Subs. C Clernon for G Buckinas (50).

ROCKCHAPEL: L Collins; B Carroll, E O’Callaghan, S Curtin; P Curtin, M O’Keeffe, K Collins; S Hickey, D O’Callaghan; W Murphy, M McAuliffe, J O’Callaghan; J Forrest, J Curtin, J McAuliffe.

Subs: C Kepple for W Murphy (ht), C Curtin for J O’Callaghan (51) , N Linehan for B Carroll (59).

Referee: David Daly (Brian Dillons).

More in this section

Cork Premier SFC action - Castlehaven v Nemo Rangers Cork Premier SFC action - Castlehaven v Nemo Rangers
Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A Kerry SFC: Dingle bounce back to secure win over newcomers Na Gaeil
Kildare v Westmeath - O'Byrne Cup Group C Macroom cruise past Naomh Abán challenge to reignite championship 
<p>CHAMPIONS: Antrim's Cathy Carey lifts the trophy. ©INPHO/Evan Treacy</p>

Antrim crowned Junior All-Ireland champions

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices