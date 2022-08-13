Macroom cruise past Naomh Abán challenge to reignite championship 

Bon Secours Cork Premier Intermediate Football Championship

Macroom 4-10 Naomh Abán 0-9

Macroom kept their chances of reaching the knockout stages of the Bon Secours Cork Premier Intermediate Football Championship alive after a well deserved victory against Naomh Abán.

It was a contest which Macroom were in control of from the outset, who still have something very much to play for when they face Kanturk in a few weeks.

This result means Naomh Abán will go into their meeting with Rockchapel very much with the threat of relegation still a prospect.

Both sides came into this encounter knowing a win was of vital importance in terms of keeping their championship hopes alive.

In a game which was played in Cill na Martra, it was Macroom that began brightly. Fintan Goold split the posts with a well taken point on the turn, with Pa Lucey also scoring.

Naomh Abán kept in touch through scoring efforts from Maidhc Ó Duinnin and Donal Ó Ceallaigh, But Macroom found the back of the net through David Horgan after a long ball from Alan Quinn.

Macroom ended the first half with another Fintan Goold score, as Macroom led 1-6 to 0-5 at half time.

Cillian Donovan raced through and blasted in a fine goal for Macroom in the 36th minute, as Naomh Abán were left to rue missed scoring chances.

Macroom did more than enough to keep in control. Donovan added to his tally with a further score.

That was before Macroom were in for a third goal of proceedings. After a good run forward by Alan Quinn, Horgan was on hand to blast home from close range.

With the game in the final ten minutes of play, Macroom got a fourth goal of proceedings. Sean Kiely found the back of the net with what was a splendid lob, while Eolan O’Leary also got in on the scoring act with a well taken point.

Alan Quinn got a late Macroom point in second half stoppage time. At this stage it looks most likely to be a battle between Macroom and Rockchapel to determine who progresses from this group alongside Kanturk.

Macroom: D Horgan 2-3 (2f), C Donovan 1-1, S Kiely 1-0, F Goold 0-3 (1f), P Lucey, A Quinn, E O’Leary 0-1 each.

Scorers for Naomh Abán: M Ó Duinnin 0-4(4f), Donal Ó Ceallaigh 0-3 (2f), C Ó Críodáin, N Ó Ceallaigh 0-1 each.

Macroom: B O’Connell; J O’Riordan, M Corrigan, G Angland; B O’Gorman, R Buckley, S Kiely; C Dineen, C Donovan; A Quinn, M Cronin, D Creedon; F Goold, D Horgan, P Lucey.

Subs: M Hunt for Creedon (32), D Twomey for Goold, T Dineen for Cronin (both 40), E O’Leary for Lucey (52), J Kelleher for O’Riordan (56).

Naomh Abán: F Walker; R de hÍde, T Ó hAilíosa, M Ó Ceallacháin; D O Loinsigh, E Ó Críodáin, S Ó Riordan; C de Roiste, C Ó Críodáin; D Ó Ceocháin, M Ó Liatháin, D Ó hAllamháin; Donal Ó Ceallaigh, M Ó Duinnin , N Ó Ceallaigh.

Subs: D Ó Laoire for Ó Ceocháin (35), P Ó Liathain for de Roiste (40), C Ó Donnchu for Ó Duinnin (45).

Referee: Liam O’Shea