Luke Connolly the hero as last gasp goal seals Nemo victory over Castlehaven

Cork PSFC

Nemo Rangers 3-13 Castlehaven 1-16

A Bon Secours Cork battle of the heavyweights lived up to its billing as Nemo Rangers’s Luke Connolly delivered the knockout blow to Castlehaven at a sweltering Ahamilla on Saturday evening.

Both clubs are used to big occasions and Saturday’s clash in Clonakilty certainly had that aura.

It was the Trabeg club who came out on top, thanks to 2-4 from their talismanic forward Luke Connolly.

A terrific game was delicately poised, 2-12 to 1-15, with time almost up. A draw would have been a fair result and there appeared little danger when the Haven’s Rory Maguire gained possession and attempted a wayward kick-pass across the middle of the pitch.

Like a Tiger, Connolly pounced, gathered a 50-50 ball and soloed through. Most forwards would have punted the ball over the bar but Connolly is not like most footballers. Instead, the Nemo stalwart raced clear and found the bottom corner courtesy of a beautiful finish.

That moment of magic settled an evenly-fought encounter in which Rangers dominated the first half and Castlehaven the second. Yet, it was the Trabeg club’s greater scoring threat that saw Nemo eventually win out in front of an appreciative attendance.

Castlehaven will be kicking themselves. Fighting back from a six-point half time deficit and with Brian Hurley contributing nine points, the west Cork side contributed much to a memorable encounter but still lost.

“It was very hard to enjoy it but judging from the crowd’s reaction, the pace of the game was up there as much as I’ve ever seen from a round-robin game,” Nemo Rangers manager Paul O’Donovan commented.

“In fairness to them, they never gave in even though they were down six points at half time. Massive second half from them and but for Luke Connolly’s brilliance there at the end, it could have been a draw.” A repeat of the 2020 Cork PSFC decider began with Brian Hurley and Luke Connolly exchanging scores. A fast-paced start continued with Kevin O’Donovan brought down inside the square and Luke Connolly converted the resulting penalty to make 1-1 to 0-1.

Brian Hurley and Cathal Maguire efforts sandwiched a beautiful Connolly score before a superb move involving the Haven’s Conor, Damien and Jack Cahalane ended with the latter walloping a scorcher into the net.

Hurley and Connolly continued their personal duel prior to Conor and Luke Horgan edging the Trabeg club back in front, 1-5 to 1-4, after 15 breathless minutes.

Anthony Seymour came to Castlehaven’s resuce when the goalkeeper denied Mark Cronin a certain goal. Nemo were not to be denied however and another flowing move ended with Kevin Fulignati finding the net after 17 minutes.

Paul Kerrigan made it 2-6 to 1-4 before another Seymour stop from Luke Horgan kept his side in the game. Brian Hurley landed a Castlehaven free prior to Ronan Whelton being shown a black card for a trip on Connolly.

Mark Cronin made his presence felt by kicking three consecutive scores (two frees) before Brian Hurley (free) reduced the deficit, 2-9 to 1-6, at the break.

Rangers lost Stephen Cronin to a shoulder injury early in the second period but led 2-10 to 1-10 heading into the final quarter. Five Castlehaven points in a row had the west Cork club on the front foot with Brian Hurley, Michael Hurley and Robbie Minihane to the fore.

Unable to reproduce their first half scoring, Rangers struggled as their opponents ran directly at them. Mark Cronin converted a badly needed free to make 2-11 to 1-11 after 50 minutes.

Once again Castlehaven responded, Robbie Minihane, Damien Cahalane, Mark Collins and Brian Hurley scores making it 1-15 to 2-11 as the clock ticked towards full time.

Ronan Dalton conjured up Nemo’s twelfth point to level matters right at the death. Then, Luke Connolly pounced for a special goal and added a free for good measure. Brian Hurley’s late free proved a consolation score at the end of a terrific evening’s entertainment.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: L Connolly (2-4, 1-0 pen, 0-2 frees), M Cronin (0-5, 0-3 frees), K Fulignati (1-0), L Horgan, C Horgan, P Kerrigan and R Dalton (0-1 each).

Castlehaven: B Hurley (0-9, 0-6 frees), J Cahalane (1-0), M Hurley and R Minihane (0-2 each), C Maguire, D Cahalane and M Collins (0-1 each).

NEMO RANGERS: MA Martin; K Histon, B Murphy, K O’Donovan; C McCartan, S Cronin, K Fulignati; L Horgan, A O’Donovan; C Horgan, P Kerrigan, J Horgan; M Cronin, B O’Driscoll, L Connolly (captain).

Subs: K O’Sullivan for S Cronin (31, inj), R Dalton for P Kerrigan (44).

CASTLEHAVEN: A Seymour; J O’Regan, R Walsh, S Walsh; C Nolan, R Maguire, D Cahalane; M Collins (captain), C Cahalane; A Whelton, C Maguire, R Whelton; J Cahalane, B Hurley, M Hurley.

Subs: R Minihane for R Whelton (32), C O’Driscoll for A Whelton (40), K O’Donovan for M Hurley (62, inj).

Referee: Conor Lane (Banteer/Lyre).