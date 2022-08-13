Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh edge out Kiskeam to take victory

Bons Secours Cork SAFC

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh 1-14 Kiskeam 1-12

SUPER game of football in the seering Macroom heat on Saturday as Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh joined Dohenys at the head of Cork SAFC Group B by edging out Kiskeam in a rousing contest that ebbed and flowed all through.

Both sides had their chances, but it was Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh who proved the sharper up front and deserved their two points victory.

And team boss Denis Reen was a happy man afterwards. “We expected a tough game from Kiskeam and they don’t get any tougher than this. It’s been a tough time but we’ve had a massive three weeks since the Dohenys game and we have definitely improved.

“The Dohenys game was a learning curve for us. After being busy with the comòrtas we were happy enough with the draw but now with this win we are eyeing not just a quarter final place but a semi spot if we can take care of Bandon. Yeah very pleased today.” And he should be. A terrific opening to the contest, super movement off the ball with all the first half scores coming from open play. And what super points they were as Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh led 0-7 to 0-6 at the break.

It was Kiskeam who struck first though through impressive full-forward Sean Sullivan after only two minutes. He shot an impressive 1-6 tally but it was not enough to deny a determined Bēal Átha side who made far better use of their chance and did not shoot a single wide in the opening half.

Diarmuid MacTomáis and attacking defender Noel Ò Laoire soon had Bēal Atha in front but with corner forward Tom O’Sullivan also proving menacing up front Kiskeam had plenty in the tank. However, points from Ben Seartain, Conor Ò Loinsigh and impressive wing back Cian Ò Duinnín had Bēal Átha 0-6 to 0-5 clear after the opening quarter.

As Kiskeam continued to spurn the chances - Thomas Clancy and Sean Meehan missing good opportunities - it became a super battle for scores in the second quarter with Aindrias Ò Coinceannàin adding to Bēal Atha’s tally and Thomas Casey getting a lone point for Kiskeam despite all their possession.

What a start to the second half as Kiskeam centre-forward Thomas Casey meandered through the Bēal Atha defence only for Eanna Ò Duinnín to deny him on the goal-line. It was a miss that spurred Bēal Àtha into action as points from brothers Ben and Donagh Seartan and a brace from MacTomàis had them four clear as they led 0-12 to 0-8 entering the final quarter.

Concùir Ò Loinsigh should have wrapped it up for Bèal Àtha in the 46th minute but shot over after being set up by Donagh Seartan. Six points clear after 48 minutes Bēal Àtha were looking good in the Macroom heat but Kiskeam weren’t quite finished. Sean Sullivan shot owner two more points but it took superb goalkeeping by Anthony Casey to twice deny Cian Ò Duinnín a certain Bēal Àtha goal in the 52nd minute.

Then a 55th minute Bēal Àtha goal from Donagh Seartan and leading 1-14 to 0-11 the game looked over. But Kiskeam were far from finished as Sean Sullivan fired home a late goal and then pointed a free. They pushed hard for a winning goal in injury time but Bēal Àtha were resolute.

Scorers for Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: D. Seartan 1-1, B. Seartan 0-4 (0-1 free), D. MacTomàis 0-3, C. Ò Loinsigh 0-2, N. Ò Laoire, C. Ò Duinín, A. Coinceannáin and L. Ò Concùir 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kiskeam: S. Sullivan 1-6 (0-2 frees), T. O’Sullivan 0-3, T. Casey, D. Fitzgerald and G. Casey 0-1 each.

BÉAL ÁTH’AN GHAORTHAIDH: D. Ò Coill; J. Ò Donnchù, E. Ò Duinnín, C. Ò Nuanàin; N. Ò Laoire, C. Ò Duinnín, M. Ò Riordáin; L. Ò Críodáin, A. Ò Coinceannàin; C. Ò Loinsigh; D. Seartan, B. Seartan; L. Seartan, D. MacTomàis, D. Ò Ceallachàin.

Subs: S. Ò Luasa for Ò Laoire (41m), L. Ò Concùir for Ò Ceallachàin (41m), A. Ò Loinsigh for Ò Críodàin (53m), S. Ò Tuama for B. Seartan (55m).

KISKEAM: A. Casey; S. Carroll, D. Linehan, J. O’ Connor; M. Casey, A J O’Connor, K. O’Connor; T. Dennehy, S. Meehan; J. Daly, T. Casey, C. Murphy; D. Fitzgerald, S. Sullivan, T. O’Sullivan.

Subs: M. Herlihy for Linehan (38m), G. Casey for Murphy (45m).

Referee: A. Whelton (Clonakilty).