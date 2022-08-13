Daniel Murray point wins in at the death for Bantry Blues

Bantry 3-11 Castletownbere 0-19

It took an injury-time point from Daniel Murray for Bantry to see them come out on top in their Bon Secours PIFC clash with Castletownbere at Adrigole.

Both sides had enjoyed their periods of dominance over the 60 minutes but Bantry’s ability to get goals at critical times was huge in their win, one that their opponents can consider themselves very unlucky not to get a draw from.

For the large crowd gathered it was a highly entertaining game with both sides having some impressive displays. For Castletownbere Gary Murphy in particular can consider himself very unlucky to be on the losing side as he impressed from start to finish ending with eight points to his name. Shane McCarthy and Andrew O’Sullivan were also in good form for them.

Bantry midfield Sean O’Leary caught some great ball and it was his aerial ability that had a huge part to play in two of their goals, the third putting them six ahead at the time.

The win now puts Bantry in pole position to top the group, with the losers now having a vital game against Aghada in the final round-robin stages.

Murphy opened the scoring for Castletownbere with Murray getting Bantry off the mark. Castletownbere then started to dominate with two more from Murphy, along with a white flag from Tomas Murphy putting them 0-4 to 0-1 in front.

Murray and Ruairi Deane raised white flags and with 20 minutes gone Castletownbere led 0-5 to 0-3. Murphy hit three more, before the first of the Bantry goals come, courtesy of Deane, which saw the sides level at half-time – 1-6 to 0-9.

Kevin and Arthur Coakley raised white flags to put Bantry in front, with Murphy and Jason Walsh responding for Castletownbere to level it again A great ball from Deane set up Paddy Cronin for Bantry’s second goal as they led 2-8 to 0-11 with 40 minutes played.

Three minutes later they got their third goal, this time Arthur Coakley raising a green flag to put five points between the sides. Coakley pointed from a free to extend their lead, but then they had David Daly black carded in the 45th minute and it nearly cost them dearly.

While he was off the pitch Castletownbere hit six without reply to level it, with James Harrington and Fintan Fenner getting two each in that spell.

Coakley put Bantry back in front with Fenner equalising from a free and it looked like ending level, but Bantry had one last attack and Murray got the vital score to secure the points for his side.

Scorers for Bantry: A Coakley 1-4 (1f), R Deane 1-1, P Cronin 1-0, D Murray 0-3, K Coakley 0-2, S O’Leary 0-1 (1f).

Castletownbere: G Murphy 0-8 (3f), F Fenner 0-5 (4f), J Harrington 0-2, T Murphy, J Walsh, A O’Sullivan, D Hanley 0-1 each.

BANTRY: S Murray; S Thornton, T Cronin, C Power; K Harrington, D Daly, F Barry; E Minihane, S O’Leary; R Deane, K Coakley, S Keevers; D Murray, A Coakley, P Cronin.

Sub: S Coughlan for F Barry (40).

CASTLETOWNBERE: C O’Donoghue; L Harrington, D Dunne, J Rosales; J O’Neill, S McCarthy, T Collins; A O’Sullivan, F Fenner; O Byrne, D Fenton, D Hanley; G Murphy, T Murphy, L Kelly.

Subs: J Walsh for D Fenton (ht), J Harrington for O Byrne (35), B Murphy for T Murphy (45), R Dillane for J Walsh (60).

Referee: John Ryan, Macroom.