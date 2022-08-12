Flanagan rescues Clyda Rovers as they draw with Newmarket

Clyda Rovers 1-14 Newmarket 1-14

Conor Flanagan was the Clyda Rovers hero as he held his nerve in the 68th minute to curl over an angled free after a foul on Darragh Buckley and rescue a valuable draw for the Mourneabbey men in the Bon Secours Cork SAFC second round at Kanturk on Friday night.

It leaves them top of Group A with three points, while last season’s Premier intermediate champions Newmarket - who looked like they were going to get over the line when Cillian Buttimer put them into the lead for the first time in stoppage - have just one point.

It was a night when Clyda Rovers coach Barry O’Leary was up against his own club, and he would have been pleased with Clyda’s first-half, after which they led 1-7 to 0-6.

Goals went amiss at both ends - two for the Rovers - but crucially the north Cork team found the net through full-forward Daniel O’Callaghan, who was alert when a Flanagan free came back off the post in the 21st minute.

Their inside line of O’Callaghan and Conor Corbett allowed the evergreen Paudie Kissane a roaming role.

Eoin Walsh also was in fine scoring form, whilst Daniel Culloty was the chief marksman for Newmarket.

Clyda Rovers enjoyed a productive third quarter, stretching their supremacy 1-11 to 0-8 at the three-quarter mark after David Cooney put them on the front foot from the restart. Points courtesy of O’Callaghan and Flanagan (2) had them in control as they began to take charge approaching the third quarter.

However, and in spite of the deficit, Newmarket responded well with Conor O’Keeffe driving them on. His brace, as well as one point from Culloty, brought them within three points. It was his goal in the 50th minute that cut the margin to a solitary point. Barry O’Connor then achieved parity, 1-12 apiece.

They were tied once more before Buttimer looked to have secured the win, only for Flanagan’s heroics at the death.

Also, in this group O’Donovan Rossa meet Ilen Rovers on Sunday.

Clyda Rovers’ final game pits them against O’Donovan Rossa, while Newmarket play Ilen Rovers.

Scorers for Clyda Rovers: E Walsh (0-5, 0-1 free), D O’Callaghan (1-1, 0-1 45), C Flanagan (0-4, 0-3 frees), C Corbett (0-2), C O’Sullivan and D Cooney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Newmarket: C O’Keeffe (1-6, 0-2 frees), D Culloty (0-5, 0-1 free), B O’Connor, P Allen and C Buttimer (0-1 each).

CLYDA ROVERS: S Dennehy; A Walsh, C Kenny (Capt), M Forde; J Buckley, S Kelly, C O’Sullivan; N Hanley, K Graham; C Flanagan, E Walsh, D Cooney; C Corbett, D O’Callaghan, P Kissane.

Subs: D Buckley for S Kelly (38 inj), C Buckley for N Hanley (45), C Walsh for J Buckley (50), K Coffey for K Graham (55), C O’Reilly for D Cooney (59).

NEWMARKET: N O’Connor; M Browne, A Ryan, P Allen; TJ Brosnan (Capt), G Forde, B Daly; A Browne, M Cottrell; D O’Keeffe, D Culloty, K O’Sullivan; C O’Keeffe, C Browne, B O’Connor.

Subs: D Norton for B Daly (36), D Cottrell for K O’Sullivan (45), C Buttimer for G Forde (55) P Browne for TJ Brosnan (59), T Ryan for A Browne (bs 64).

Referee: Jim McEvoy (Blarney).