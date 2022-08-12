Cill na Martra back on track after convincing Iveleary victory 

Bon Secours Cork Premier Intermediate Football Championship

Cill Na Martra 2-17 Iveleary 0-16

Cill Na Martra got their championship aspirations back on track after defeating Iveleary in this Bon Secours Cork Premier Intermediate Football Championship clash.

It means as they head into their final group stage clash against St Vincent’s , Cill Na Martra have everything still very much to play for.

In this Muskerry Derby clash which had a lot on the line for both teams, Brian Cronin opened the scoring with an Iveleary point, which was added to by a Cathal Vaughan free.

Cill Na Martra found the back of the net in the 8th minute through Maidhcí Ó Duinnín, who punished an mistimed kickout by Iveleary keeper Joe Creedon.

Things got even better for Cill Na Martra on 19 minutes when they were awarded a penalty kick. Michael Ó Deasuna confidently slotted the spot kick home.

John Evans’s Cill Na Martra side were very much in the groove for the remainder of the opening half. Colm Mac Lochlainn a got point for the Gaeltacht club in the closing stages of the opening half.

Iveleary got another Vaughan point before the break. But Cill Na Martra held a commanding half time lead at 2-6 to 0-4 and were very much in control.

Ian Jones, Cronin and Vaughan reduced the deficit with early second half Iveleary points.

Cill Na Martra kept a firm hold on the contest though with points coming from Mac Lochlainn, Ó Deasuna and Ciaran Ó Duinnín.

Iveleary were much improved and reduced the gap down to four points when Vaughan added to his tally.

But Cill Na Martra managed to keep in control of the contest, as they added to their total through points from Dano Ó Duinnín, Shane Ó Duinnín and Ó Deasuna.

This was to be Cill Na Martra’s evening and they still have everything to play for in the final round of the group stage.

Scorers for - Cill Na Martra: M Ó Deasúna 1-6 (1-0 pen, 0-2 frees), M Ó Duinnín 1-0, D Ó Duinnín 0-3, C Mac Lochlainn 0-2, S Ó Duinnín, F Ó hEaluithe, C Ó Meachair, C Ó Duinnín, A Ó Cuana, D Ó hUrdail 0-1 each.

Iveleary: C Vaughan 0-8 (0-4 frees), B Cronin 0-4, S O’Riordan 0-2, I Jones, B O’Leary 0-1 each.

Cill Na Martra: P Ó Críodain; T Ó Corcora, G Ó Mochain, F Ó Faoláin; C Mac Lochlainn, S Ó Foirreidh, C Ó Foirreidh; A Ó Cuana, G Ó Goillidhe; F Ó hEaluithe, C Ó Duinnín, D Ó Duinnín; M Ó Duinnín, M Ó Deasúna, D Ó hUrdail.

Subs: S Ó Duinnín for M Ó Duinnín (44) , D Mac Lochlainn for C Ó Foirreidh (52), C Ó Meachair for Ó hEaluithe (57), J Mac Carthaigh for C Ó Duinnín (59).

Iveleary: J Creedon; D O’Donovan, C Galvin, D O’Riordan; K Manning, S O’Leary, A O’Brien; C O’Riordan, S O’Riordan; B Cronin, C O’Leary, B O’Leary; L O’Sullivan, C Vaughan, I Jones.

Subs: T Roberts for O’Sullivan (HT) A O’Donovan for O’Brien (47) Referee: Pa O’Driscoll.