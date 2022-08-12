Kilkerrin/Clonberne secure dramatic win in Galway, Shane Walsh absent 

Shane Walsh’s move away from his native club moved a step forward on Friday night when he did not play for Kilkerrin/Clonberne in their opening game in the Galway intermediate football championship against Headford at Tuam Stadium.

Walsh is currently waiting on a decision on his application to transfer to Kilmacud Crokes in Dublin and, as expected, he was not available for Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s opening championship game in Galway.