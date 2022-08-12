Kilkerrin/Clonberne secure dramatic win in Galway, Shane Walsh absent 

Shane Walsh’s move away from his native club moved a step forward on Friday night when he did not play for Kilkerrin/Clonberne in their opening game in the Galway intermediate football championship against Headford at Tuam Stadium.
Walsh is currently waiting on a decision on his application to transfer to Kilmacud Crokes in Dublin and, as expected, he was not available for Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s opening championship game in Galway.
Walsh was named at No.14 for Kilkerrin/Cloberne in a match programme featuring all the teams in the competition, but that publication went to the printers a few weeks ago before the Galway star lodged his transfer request.
In the end, the 29-year old’s absence was not as badly felt by his home club who rallied from behind in the final quarter to snatch a dramatic 2-8 to 1-10 win over Headford in the first of their three round robin games in the Galway IFC.
A fired-up Kilkerrin/Clonberne side got a perfect start when Jonathan Ryan slotted home a third minute penalty that Walsh would usually take, but they trailed by 1-6 to 1-3 at the interval and seemed poise for defeat without their star player when they trailed by 1-9 to 1-5 heading into the second water break.
But they rallied in the final quarter and sub Willie Murphy was the hero when he found the net and they held on in an exciting finish to secure a dramatic win.