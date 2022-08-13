Nemo Rangers and Castlehaven shoot it out for quarter-final place

TODAY

Bon Secours Premier SFC Group C: Castlehaven v Nemo Rangers, Clonakilty, 7pm

Their first meeting in the championship since last summer’s delayed 2020 county final, a game Nemo won courtesy of two Luke Connolly goals. This latest clash will likely be decided by which defence keeps a better handle on the opposition dangermen. In sum, can Castlehaven keep Mark Cronin and Connolly quieter than Nemo can the Hurley brothers? Whoever emerges on top is nailed on for a quarter-final spot.

Verdict: Nemo Rangers

Group B: Valley Rovers v Mallow, Coachford, 7pm

It was expected that tomorrow’s Douglas-Ballincollig tie, and not this game in Coachford, would be the Round 2 top-of-the-table fixture in Group B. But given their opening day exploits, both Valley Rovers and Mallow will know that whoever can nab a second win here will make the quarter-finals. Mallow will seek a repeat of the defensive effort that limited Ballincollig to just four points from play. Valleys, having kept Douglas to 1-6, will keep it similarly tight. Don’t expect a shootout.

Verdict: Valley Rovers

Bon Secours Senior AFC Group B: Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh v Kiskeam, Macroom, 4pm

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh did well to ensure a share of the spoils against Dohenys but will be keen to get a first win on the board here. Donagh Seartan and Conchuir Ó Loinsigh will ask most questions of a Kiskeam defence that could again be without Cork joint-captain Sean Meehan.

Verdict: Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh

Group C: St Michael’s v Fermoy, Watergrasshill, 7pm

Top of the table clash in Group C. For the winner, they are as good as guaranteed knockout football. Adam Hennessey and Eric Hegarty, having contributed 2-7 in the Michael’s win over Knocknagree, will seek to continue their scoring form. Fermoy had eight different scorers against Bishopstown and will need another all-hands-to-the-pump effort.

Verdict: St Michael’s

Bon Secours Premier IFC Group B: Bantry Blues v Castletownbere, Adrigole, 4pm

Both sides recorded impressive wins on the opening weekend of action over Aghada and Na Piarsaigh respectively. Castletownbere held the latter to 0-4, but their defence will come under much greater pressure today.

Verdict: Bantry

Group C: Kanturk v Rockchapel, Newmarket, 4pm

The Kanturk hurlers may be struggling in the top flight, but the footballers, who hammered Naomh Abán first day out, can seal their progression to the knockout phase with victory over fellow Duhallow side Rockchapel.

Verdict: Kanturk

Naomh Abán v Macroom, Cill na Martra, 7pm

Naomh Abán won the corresponding group fixture 11 months ago. With both sides having come off second best in their championship openers, victory is imperative here to ensure they have something to play for going into Round 3.

Verdict: Macroom

Bon Secours Intermediate AFC Group D: Aghabullogue v St Finbarr’s, Ballyanley, 2pm

Verdict: Aghabullogue

Group C: Millstreet v Boherbue, Cullen, 7pm

Verdict: Boherbue

Group C: Mitchelstown v Glanmire, Lisgoold, 7pm

Verdict: Mitchelstown

TOMORROW

Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC Group C: Clonakilty v Newcestown, Bandon, 2pm

Newcestown’s was a morale-sapping defeat at the hands of Nemo in Round 1. David Buckley cannot again be asked to fight a lone battle in the opposition half. 2021 beaten finalists Clon must win here to have something to play for against Nemo in Round 3. There’s enough talent and footballing nous in their team - namely Maurice Shanley, Thomas Clancy, Sean White, and David Lowney - to take them past Newcestown and back into the mix for a top-two finish.

Verdict: Clonakilty

Group A: St Finbarr’s v Carrigaline, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm

The Barrs should have Steven Sherlock back in harness for this second group outing. The 2021 championship top-scorer, who has been troubled by a knee injury in recent weeks, will considerably strengthen a forward unit that sizzled first day out against Éíre Óg when youngsters Brian Hayes, Ben O’Connor, and Ethan Twomey shone. Rosscarbery wastefulness meant Carrigaline were left in their group opener for far longer than should have been the case. Afford the county champions the same number of chances here and they will quickly be cut adrift.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s

Group A: Éire Óg v Carbery Rangers, Bandon, 4pm

Éire Óg recorded their first ever top-flight championship victory at the expense of Carbery Rangers last year, but such was the tameness of their effort against the Barr’s, it’s doubtful whether they can make it back-to-back wins over the West Cork side. They’ll need to seriously improve on the five points from play total they mustered up in Round 1. Jack Kevane and the O’Rourkes, John and Peadar, will keep Éire Óg on their toes, but Carbery Rangers must be way more clinical than the 10 wides they kicked in the opening 20 minutes against Carrigaline.

Verdict: Carbery Rangers

Group B: Douglas v Ballincollig, Páirc Uí Rinn, 4pm

Two teams who would have had designs on knockout football will know their championship effectively ends with a second defeat here. Douglas were without the travelling Sean Powter and Brian Hartnett for their opening round defeat and it remains to be seen if either Cork senior has landed back in time to line out at Páirc Uí Rinn tomorrow. Only two of Ballincollig’s starting front six found the target during their desperately disappointing 0-10 to 0-6 defeat to Mallow. They’ll require far more to step up to the scoring plate on this occasion.

Verdict: Douglas

Bon Secours Cork Senior AFC Group A: Ilen Rovers v O’Donovan Rossa, Castlehaven, 2pm

Ilen need more than Dan MacEoin and Sean O’Donovan troubling the opposition defence if they are to avoid a second successive defeat. O’Donovan Rossa turned several heads in this second-tier senior grade with their 12-point demolition of Newmarket. Kevin Davis, Donal Óg Hodnett, and David Shannon are the lead actors in a Skibb team who’ll push hard for top-flight promotion this year.

Verdict: O’Donovan Rossa

Group C: Knocknagree v Bishopstown, Mallow, 2pm

Sink or swim time for two sides who suffered defeat on the opening weekend of action. They also met in Round 2 last year, a game Knocknagree won on a 1-14 to 0-10 scoreline. Knocknagree do have their injuries, but there is enough talent fit and firing to put them back in the hunt for a quarter-final berth.

Verdict: Knocknagree

Bon Secours Cork Premier IFC Group A: Nemo Rangers v St Vincent’s, Whitechurch, 2pm

Nemo had five to spare when they clashed in the group stages last summer. Repeat the dose here against a Vincent’s team that leaked four goals in their opener and the club’s second team will be on their way to the knockout phase.

Verdict: Nemo Rangers.

Group B: Aghada v Na Piarsaigh, Carrigtwohill, 4pm

Na Piarsaigh will need to drastically improve on the 0-4 they managed against Castletownbere. Aghada are looking to make amends after letting victory slip from their grasp late on against Bantry. Last year’s semi-finalists should get back on track tomorrow.

Verdict: Aghada

Bon Secours Cork IAFC Group A: Kilshannig v Adrigole, Kilmichael, 3pm

Verdict: Kilshannig

Group A: Ballydesmond v Gabriel Rangers, Ballyvourney, 4pm

Verdict: Gabriel Rangers

Group B: St Nick’s v Kildorrery, Glenville, 4pm

Verdict: St Nick’s

Group D: Dromtarriffe v Ballinora, Donoughmore, 4pm

Verdict: Dromtarriffe