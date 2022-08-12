Davy Fitzgerald: 'I started in Waterford and didn't do too bad, I'll give it a right cut again'

Davy Fitzgerald wants to make sure there is a substantial Waterford presence on his backroom team when he takes over as manager again of the county's senior hurlers.

Fitzgerald, who stepped down as Cork camogie coach this week, was ratified last night as Waterford boss for two years, with the option of a third.

Fitzgerald, who previously served as Waterford manager between 2008 and 2011, met the county's selection committee eariier this week and speaking on Morning Ireland, says he was impressed by the thorough grilling he received.

"There was a committee put together in Waterford, we got together and had a chat so we did, a number of days ago. I have to say I couldn’t believe how thorough they were. It was a few hours of a meeting and my God, they went into every detail.

"It was actually exciting to be in there because I love people asking me questions that seem to know. Really good hurling questions. From both sides, our ambition was pretty much the same. And it was a few hours of a meeting that excited me.

"We haven't even thought about a backroom team or looked at it yet. The initial chat with the county committee and county board, I just wanted to take my time a small bit, I want to make sure there is a nice bit of Waterford involvement.

"The Déise fans are very passionate. They love their team and love their hurling. I just want to take my time and get the best possible backroom team."

Fitzgerald believes his year away from intercounty hurling, when he worked as an RTÉ pundit, gave him a fresh perspective on the game.

"I was lucky to have been involved between playing and managing for over 30 years. Last year was a bit strange not being involved with any fellas team at a high level. I got work with RTÉ on The Sunday Game and that was a bit different. It was nice to have that change and see things from a different light."

Asked about the potential in Waterford to deliver a Munster title next year, Fitzgerald said.

"Their Munster Championship record, they’d like it to be better. But I would be excited about working with a bunch like this.

"They are a really good bunch, you seen it in the league. And in fairness, Liam Cahill did a really good job with them in the last few years as did previous managers.

"They are very enthusiastic. Last time I went to Waterford I got to work with some of the greatest players they ever had. The only thing was some of them were probably coming to the end of their careers.

"But there is a big task ahead of us.

"There is a lot of change in different counties, managerial-wise. It’s very competitive out there.

"Limerick have set the bar. You seen Clare perform last year. Cork have new management. Liam is gone back into Tipp. Munster will be pretty crazy next year, so it will. it’s going to be tough but that’s what you want. They are the battles you want. I’d like to think in Waterford we’ll stand up toe to toe and give it a good shot with anyone.

"I have to go in and assess a few different things but really really excited about the challenge.

"I started my intercounty management career down there and we didn’t do too bad and I’m looking forward to go back there and having a right cut again."