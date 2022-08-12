Clyda to edge closer to knockout football

Newmarket will be aiming to get back to winning ways. 
Clyda Rover's Aidan Walsh is tackled by Ilen Rover's Barry Collins during the Bon Secours Cork SAFC at Kilmurry. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 07:50
Eoghan Cormican

TONIGHT.

Bon Secours Cork Senior AFC Group A: Clyda Rovers v Newmarket, Kanturk, 7.30pm.

Newmarket will be hoping former Cork U20 ‘keeper Josh O’Keeffe is available, having been substituted because of injury during the first half of their Round 1 defeat. That heavy loss to Skibb means a win here is imperative against a Clyda side coached by Newmarket native Barry O’Leary.

Verdict: Clyda Rovers 

Group B: Dohenys v Bandon, Ballinacarriga, 7.30pm.

Dohenys won the corresponding group fixture last year with six to spare and we’re leaning towards a similar result materialising here. Dohenys will have been disappointed not to hold out for the win in Round 1 against Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh. Eoin Lavers and Fionn Herlihy impressed during that draw and will be looked upon here to steer last year’s semi-finalists to a first group victory of 2022. Bandon are also chasing a first group win after coming up short to Kiskeam.

Verdict: Dohenys 

Bon Secours Cork Premier IFC Group A: Cill na Martra v Iveleary, Macroom, 7.30pm.

Division 1 League semi-finalists Cill na Martra, having lost their group opener to Nemo, have to win here to keep alive their chances of reaching the knockout phase. Their opponents are unbeaten in championship football this decade and will be looking to record their 16th consecutive championship win this evening. Should Iveleary do so, they’ll be assured of their place in the knockout stages.

Verdict: Cill na Martra 

Bon Secours Cork Intermediate AFC Group B: Glanworth v Glenville, Rathcormac, 7.30pm.

Verdict: Glenville 

<p>EASTERN PROMISE: Davy Fitzgerald has been given an initial two-year term. </p>

Davy Fitzgerald's Waterford return ratified by Déise chiefs

READ NOW
