Davy Fitzgerald's Waterford return ratified by Déise chiefs

The Clare native has been handed another stint in charge of the county he left in 2011. 
EASTERN PROMISE: Davy Fitzgerald has been given an initial two-year term.

Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 20:25
John Fogarty

Davy Fitzgerald has been ratified as Waterford senior hurling manager for two years with the option of a third.

The Sixmilebridge man returns to the position he left in 2011, a year after leading the Déise to their last Munster senior hurling title.

Waterford’s executive and county board this evening backed the recommendation of the selection committee comprising chairman Sean Michael O’Regan, secretary Pat Flynn, former Déise captain Fergal Hartley and Nemeton chief executive Irial Mac Murchú.

Fitzgerald, who stepped down as Cork senior camogie coach on Sunday, met members of the selection group on Tuesday night before he was offered the role yesterday.

The 51-year-old guided Waterford to four consecutive All-Ireland semi-finals in his four seasons in charge as well as the 2008 All-Ireland final. He later brought his native Clare to All-Ireland and Division 1 titles and in 2019 led Wexford to a first Leinster senior championship in 15 years.

Speculation will now mount about his management team. His trusted right-hand man Seoirse Bulfin is unavailable as he was last night announced as the choice for the Meath senior hurling manager’s position.

In Clare, Fitzgerald worked with Dónal Óg Cusack as he did Brendan Bugler in Wexford. Fitzgerald may also draw on Waterford players who played during his first tenure.

Fitzgerald succeeds Liam Cahill who he will face in next year’s Munster senior hurling championship as Cahill is now in charge of his native Tipperary.

If the provincial schedule remains the same, Waterford will open their campaign next April against All-Ireland champions Limerick at home, followed by a trip to Cork, a clash against Clare in Walsh Park and then Tipperary away.

This evening’s appointment will bring to 16 consecutive seasons Fitzgerald has been involved in managing or coach inter-county teams.

