Heatwave prompts county chiefs to turn on the tap for water breaks

Dublin and Tyrone have instructed teams to take on in-game hydration this weekend. 
JUST ADD WATER: Galway manager Henry Shefflin talks to his team during a water break. 

Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 14:40
John Fogarty

A growing number of counties are instructing referees  to apply water breaks for forthcoming games due to the intense hot weather.

After the Beara board in Cork took the decision to do so for their matches earlier this week only to be instructed by the county board to discontinue the practice, Dublin and Tyrone are among those who are reintroducing the measures in the interests of player safety.

Dublin’s message to clubs read: “A note from Dublin GAA CCC: Due to the current heatwave, and on an exceptional basis, the CCC has decided that for all games being played this weekend, August 12 to 14th inclusive, there will be a water break (approx 1 minute) at or about the 15th minute of each half of a game.” 

Tyrone’s competitions control committee chairman and county vice-chair Martin wrote: “ A chairde, Due to the current heatwave, The CCC has decided that all games from Thursday 11th to Monday 15th will have a water break in each half. The water breaks with commence around the 15th minute of each half. They will last for 1 minute only.” 

Introduced to cut down on bottle sharing during the pandemic in the summer of 2020, water breaks were disbanded at the start of this year to coincide with the scaling down of Covid restrictions.

For the recent All-Ireland senior hurling final that was also played in temperatures hitting 28 degrees Celsius, additional water carriers were permitted.

