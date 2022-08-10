Shane Walsh on Kilmacud transfer: 'I'm hoping to prolong my career'

Shane Walsh has opened up on his decision to seek a transfer to Dublin GAA club Kilmacud Crokes.

Walsh, 29, has been Galway's go-to man for the last number of years and has also been a vital asset to his Galway club Kilkerrin-Clonberne since beginning his football journey as a youngster.

Now, the talented footballer has decided he needs to make some changes to his routine in order to keep playing well into his later sporting years.

Despite the shock that surrounded his transfer request, his studies in Dublin and the travelling associated with going back home a number of times a week has, for most, warranted his decision to move club.

"It's circumstantial, the fact that I'm not 21 years of age anymore and flying around the place. That was probably a big part for me, moving up to Dublin going back to college and that," Walsh said, speaking to Off The Ball at St. Vincent's GAA in Dublin.

"It didn't really stem until February or March time, I started to pick up a couple of niggles around my hips and my back and it was starting to take the enjoyment out of it.

"I was coming up from training and sometimes I wasn't able to train and there's nothing worse than driving two and a half hours down the road and then you're tight and you're not able to train and you're literally getting physio and going back up again.

"For me, anyone that knows me knows that I love playing football, that's what it's all about for me and I want to play football as long as I can.

"It might have taken Galway 21 years to get to an All-Ireland final but I mightn't be able to go another 21 years playing football, but I'd love the idea of it."

He did take the time to reiterate his intention of returning to his home club once again.

"That for me is what it is and for me, I'm hoping to prolong my career by shortening the travel distance for the period that I'm up in Dublin but as I said, I'll be back down to Kilkerrin-Clonberne in the future."

The Galway star continued: "It's the travelling that no one sees, everyone sees you out playing but they don't see the work that goes in behind the scenes and there's so much work that goes in when you're trying to train and prepare.

"Commitment is probably a big thing for me, when you're there you have to be there and people say 'train here, there and everywhere' but for me, when you're part of something you're there all the time.

"I just know that I wouldn't enjoy it, if I'm getting injured and not playing then what good am I to anyone?

"The only person that's probably feeling sorry for themselves is me because you're injured and you're not playing something that you love doing, something that you dreamed about doing since you were born basically."

Walsh's transfer request is currently going through the relevant processes within Croke Park, and we, or the man himself, won't know whether we'll see Walsh in the purple and yellow of Kilmacud Crokes until the decsion is made by those at HQ.