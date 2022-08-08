Paudie Murray: 'I thought Cork would have looked at their mistakes and rectified them but they didn’t'

Failure to learn from their mistakes was a factor in Cork’s one-point defeat by Kilkenny in Sunday’s All-Ireland camogie final, according to former Cork manager Paudie Murray.

Murray stepped down as Cork boss at the end of last season after a decade in charge that brought four senior titles.

Analysing the final as a pundit on The Sunday Game, Murray was unimpressed with some of the tactical decisions made by his successor Matthew Twomey and coach Davy Fitzgerald.

Having started the semi-final against Waterford poorly, Cork again made a slow start to Sunday’s final, failing to score for almost 20 minutes, falling six points behind. Murray believes Cork’s continued use of a sweeper contributed to those slow starts.

“I thought after the semi-final they would have learned from their mistakes, they haven’t. But all year, I’ve watched all their games, I’ve been very puzzled by the set-up. It’s taking them a long time then to get into the game.

"They go back and they change their system and all of a sudden they take over. I suppose the disappointing part for me is, coming into the final, I thought they would have looked at their mistakes and rectified them but they didn’t.

'I think the biggest issue this year is they went with a sweeper, it puzzled me. Because if you look at our six backs we have pace enough to counter any of the opposition. So when you’re taking a player from your forward line, you’re always going to be in trouble in your forward line.”

Cork selector Davy Fitzgerald and manager Matthew Twomey

Murray felt Cork had done enough to win the game in the second half before being rocked by Kilkenny sub Sophie O'Dwyer's late goal

“I thought they were there, to be brutally honest with you.

"In 2017, 2018 we managed to scrape it by a point so maybe it’s time we took some of the medicine.

“The goal was unfortunate, but when you don’t score for 20 minutes at the start, you're asking for trouble. You leave yourself too much to do.

“I think the mix wasn’t right and it was that way for the year.

“When you go with a seven-man defence, you're always going to keep the scores quite close, no matter what happens. And you see what happens in the last five minutes of a game, you’re always giving the opposition a chance to get close to you.”

Murray also felt Cork didn't get their puckout strategy right.

“The other area where Cork really struggled, particularly in the second half, was from our own puckout. I think Kilkenny scored 1-2 from our puckout. I think Kilkenny had their homework done. They were happy for Cork to go short. We coughed up 1-2 which was quite a bit.”