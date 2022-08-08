'Wear 11 for Dillon' - mourners can make gesture of support to Dillon Quirke's family

The Clonoulty-Rossmore club has expressed its thanks for the outpouring of condolences following the death of Dillon Quirke, the Tipperary hurler and club captain who collapsed during a match and died last Friday night.

And the club has suggested a simple way mourners can show support for his heartbroken family at Dillon's wake today.

The 24-year-old was wearing the number 11 jersey when he became ill last Friday night playing against Kilruane MacDonaghs. And Dillon's uncle Philip has suggested some mourners wear their club number 11 jersey as a mark of respect to the Tipperary star.

In a statement issued to Tipperary hurling podcast Preview View, the club wrote:

“Dillon’s uncle Philip Quirke would love that if a player or players from your club was intending to travel to Dillon’s wake this evening that one of them would wear your club number 11 jersey. It’s a little idea that came to him yesterday morning and if it is possible to do so, as a family he feels they would love to see it."

Time to get out your club no.11 jersey and wear it in memory of Dillon pic.twitter.com/fbmqLIqSjB — The Premier 'View' (@PremierviewPod) August 8, 2022

The club described the devastation and heartbreak in the community following Friday's tragedy. And expressed its thanks for the outpouring of condolences.

The statement read: “Firstly on behalf of Clonoulty Rossmore GAA Club, I am taking this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for all the support shown to us over the past dreadful days.

“No words of mine will describe the feeling of devastation running through our community at the moment. Your emails, messages of support, tweets and phone calls have kept us going.

“We certainly have the feeling of not being alone.

“It is unbelievable to think that on Friday evening last we went to play a championship game in Semple Stadium. Everything was perfect. We had a beautiful sunny evening playing in the field of dreams and witnessing what was shaping up to be a cracking contest.

Tipperary’s Dillon Quirke with Declan Hannon of Limerick after this year's Munster Championship game Picture: ©INPHO/James Crombie

“Little did we think that we would be returning home without our leader and hero Dillon. Rest assured that all of your messages of sympathy and support will be printed out and given to Dillon’s heartbroken family of Dan, Hazel, Shannon and Kellie.

“Once again míle buíochas for your thoughts and prayers.”