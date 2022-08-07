Kerry Club Championship: Kilcummin gain revenge on Desmonds 

The dangers of meeting a side twice on the trot were never more at Rathbeg on Saturday evening when Castleisland Desmonds and Kilcummin met in this opening round, group three Intermediate Club Championship clash with Kilcummin emerging victorious 1-11 to 0-11 and deservedly so.

When Kilcummin met Castleisland Desmonds met to determine who would top Division 2 of the County League and only needing a draw, Desmonds proved far too strong on the day and leapfrogged them to go up to Division 1 as champions and that hurt the East Kerry side.

So Kilcummin, even without their departed talisman Kevin McCarthy, came up with a more defensive formation than in the league and Desmonds simply could not handle it. Kilcummin defended in numbers and used Paul O’Shea as a targetman on the edge of the square, where he had some battle with Brian Leonard.

Kilcummin were quick out of traps and raced 0-4 to 0-0 clear inside the opening eight minutes. Eoghan O’Donovan scored a point from the throw-in and then Noel Duggan converted a free after he was fouled going through. Desmonds were not helping themselves with turnovers and dropping the ball short to Brendan Kealy and two more Kilcummin points followed from Danny Cronin and Kelvin Teahan.

When Desmonds finally got going in the 13th minute Thomas Hickey converted a free and a minute later Denis O’Connor kicked a fine point.

Philip O’Leary responded with an upfield surge but crashed the ball off the Desmonds crossbar, but Kilcummin struck for the crucial goal in the 16th minute.

It was route-one stuff when a long ball was pumped in and Paul O’Shea somehow grabbed it even with two defenders close by. He slipped the ball to his brother Mark, who sent it to the net and Kilcummin led 1-7 to 0-6 at the interval.

Kilcummin continued to hold the upper hand as Desmonds wasted early second-half chances as Noel Duggan and Micheál Walsh swapped points but the play became scrappy with only two scores in the next 15 minutes and both scored by Kilcummin’s Cian Foley as his side 1-10 to 0-7 with just 10 minutes remaining.

When Kelvin Teehan got a black card in the 52nd minute Desmonds staged a late rally with points from Maurice Hickey, Sean Lynch, Luka Brosnan and Thomas Hickey (free) but it was too little, too late.

Also in Group 3, Glenbeigh/Glencar edged out in An Ghaeltacht 0-10 to 0-9 with Tommy Cahill, Darran O’Sullivan, Colin McGillicuddy and Pa Kilkenny to the fore as the losers missed a potentially equalising forty-five with last kick of the game.

In Group 1, Gneeveguilla beat Ballydonoghue by a point (1-12 to 1-11) in a thriller. Gneeveguilla led 0-7 to 0-5 at half time but Ballydonoghue roared back into the contest through the boot of Jack Kennelly while Sean O’Keeffe kept the East Kerry side afloat. In the 54th minute Kerry fullback Jason Foley leveled the contest with a cracking goal (0-12 to 1-9) but two minutes later Conor Herlihy found the Ballydonoghue net. Two Jack Kennelly points closed the gap to one but Gneeveguilla held on.

Beaufort thumped Currow in the other game in this group 2-20 to 0-8 with Ronan Murphy and Jack O’Connor getting their goals while Ciaran Dennehy scored 0-5 against his Dads club so might have to eat out.

In Group 4, it took a late long-range free from Eanna O’Connor to help Milltown-Castlemaine gain a 1-11 apiece draw with Glenflesk with Darragh Roche scoring 1-5 for Glenflesk while Eanna O’Connor (son of Kerry boss Jack) kicked an incredible 1-6 for Milltown-Castlemaine. Meanwhile in Group 2, John Mitchels had big 0-20 to 1-8 win over Dromid Pearses.