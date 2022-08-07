Brian Dowling: ‘We wanted to win this for Kilkenny people’

Brian Dowling said this All-Ireland was for their people, their families and their friends.

“We said it all year, the message was we wanted to win this for Kilkenny people, our families and friends," the Kilkenny manager said. "They didn't get to celebrate in 2020 with us but they were there in '17 when they lost, they were there in '18 when they lost, they were there in '19 when they lost.

"Last year it was our mission but we didn't get there. This year it was our mission to win an All-Ireland in front of Kilkenny people. I thought we had a huge crowd today up here supporting us and we're just so happy to bring the O'Duffy Cup home.

“I was thinking it was looking like a replay, another two weeks of training. We'd have taken it if we got there. It was just great that the final whistle did go eventually. That moment of relief is just unbelievable when you win a game like that. We were here in 2020. Don't get me wrong, it was one of the best feelings of my life but there were no supporters here.”

Dowling had special mention for his non-starting captain Aoife Prendergast who he brought on for the final 10 minutes when the game was in the melting pot.

“Aoife epitomises everything about this group. She was on the starting team, she lost her place but by God she's some leader. She never backed away from anything. Every time she was asked to come on, she stepped up. That just sums it up, what our group is all about. It didn't matter who was on the pitch, it was everybody driving it on. They're just a credit to themselves.”

Miriam Walsh was another player to cover herself in glory, scoring three points.

“We always want to keep Miriam close to the goal because she's a goal threat all the time but we felt we had to bring her out. I actually said, ‘Look, she might win frees' and that's what she did. Miriam is in the form of her life this year. She's been unbelievable, she's been so consistent for us. Delighted for her.

“The likes of Miriam Walsh, Denise Gaule, Claire Whelan, Grace Walsh, they've lost three finals in-a-row and were probably questioning where they're going. But they don't ever step back. If you heard Grace Walsh speaking in the dressing room the last couple of days, it just puts the hairs standing on the back of your neck.

"It's unbelievable. She couldn't breathe coming in at half-time, she got a belt in her stomach. That girl just won't back down from anything. I'll just mention them all, there's just so many characters there. Different ones stepped up at different times. That's what it's about.”

Denise Gaule nailed the winner from a free in the 62nd minute. Prior to that, she had missed a couple so Katie Nolan stepped up.

“They were alternating themselves. I suppose Denise had a bad day the last day, her confidence was a bit low on the frees but she has been practicing a huge amount for the last two weeks. Her first one went wide but it’s amazing, she only got one free in the first half and it went wide, put her confidence down.

“Katie Nolan is just a super girl, has so much confidence. She stepped up to the frees. Unfortunately Katie missed one – I thought maybe it was going to be the reason we lost today. Laura (Murphy) said already, Denise Gaule, you don’t have to mention character. She’s a leader, has always been a leader for us. But the one thing she’s done this year more than ever before is her work-rate. It’s just unbelievable.”